Through 2 Quarters
Fans are certainly getting their money's worth as the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings have combined for 131 points two quarters in. a win is still up for grabs for either team, but Phoenix is up 67-64
The Suns have been riding high on the performance of point guard Cameron Payne, who has 17 points and three assists. One thing to keep an eye out for is Frank Kaminsky's foul situation as he currently sits at three.
Sacramento has been led by small forward Harrison Barnes, who so far has 15 points and two assists in addition to four rebounds.
This is the most points Phoenix has had yet this year going into the third quarter.
Who's Playing
Phoenix @ Sacramento
Current Records: Phoenix 5-3; Sacramento 5-5
What to Know
The Phoenix Suns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. Phoenix and the Sacramento Kings will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. The Suns will be strutting in after a victory while Sacramento will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Atlanta Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Phoenix proved too difficult a challenge. Phoenix came out on top in a nail-biter against Atlanta, sneaking past 121-117. Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker did his thing and shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points and six rebounds.
Speaking of close games: the Kings were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 94-91 to the Indiana Pacers. Despite the loss, Sacramento got a solid performance out of small forward Harrison Barnes, who had 22 points and five assists.
Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
It was close but no cigar for Phoenix as they fell 110-107 to Sacramento in the teams' previous meeting last month. Can the Suns avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports - Arizona
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.71
Odds
The Suns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Sacramento have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Phoenix.
Injury Report for Sacramento
- Tyrese Haliburton: Out (Back)
- Robert Woodard II: Out (Hamstring)
Injury Report for Phoenix
- Deandre Ayton: Out (Lower Leg)
- Dario Saric: Out (Knee)