Through 2 Quarters

Fans are certainly getting their money's worth as the Phoenix Suns and the Sacramento Kings have combined for 131 points two quarters in. a win is still up for grabs for either team, but Phoenix is up 67-64

The Suns have been riding high on the performance of point guard Cameron Payne, who has 17 points and three assists. One thing to keep an eye out for is Frank Kaminsky's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Sacramento has been led by small forward Harrison Barnes, who so far has 15 points and two assists in addition to four rebounds.

This is the most points Phoenix has had yet this year going into the third quarter.

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ Sacramento

Current Records: Phoenix 5-3; Sacramento 5-5

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. Phoenix and the Sacramento Kings will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 10 p.m. ET on Monday at Golden 1 Center. The Suns will be strutting in after a victory while Sacramento will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Atlanta Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Phoenix proved too difficult a challenge. Phoenix came out on top in a nail-biter against Atlanta, sneaking past 121-117. Phoenix's shooting guard Devin Booker did his thing and shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 38 points and six rebounds.

Speaking of close games: the Kings were close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 94-91 to the Indiana Pacers. Despite the loss, Sacramento got a solid performance out of small forward Harrison Barnes, who had 22 points and five assists.

Phoenix is the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

It was close but no cigar for Phoenix as they fell 110-107 to Sacramento in the teams' previous meeting last month. Can the Suns avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports - Arizona

Bally Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.71

Odds

The Suns are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Suns as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento have won 14 out of their last 24 games against Phoenix.

Oct 27, 2021 - Sacramento 110 vs. Phoenix 107

Apr 15, 2021 - Phoenix 122 vs. Sacramento 114

Dec 27, 2020 - Phoenix 116 vs. Sacramento 100

Dec 26, 2020 - Sacramento 106 vs. Phoenix 103

Jan 07, 2020 - Sacramento 114 vs. Phoenix 103

Dec 28, 2019 - Phoenix 112 vs. Sacramento 110

Nov 19, 2019 - Sacramento 120 vs. Phoenix 116

Oct 23, 2019 - Phoenix 124 vs. Sacramento 95

Mar 23, 2019 - Sacramento 112 vs. Phoenix 103

Feb 10, 2019 - Sacramento 117 vs. Phoenix 104

Jan 08, 2019 - Phoenix 115 vs. Sacramento 111

Dec 04, 2018 - Sacramento 122 vs. Phoenix 105

Apr 03, 2018 - Phoenix 97 vs. Sacramento 94

Dec 29, 2017 - Phoenix 111 vs. Sacramento 101

Dec 12, 2017 - Sacramento 99 vs. Phoenix 92

Oct 23, 2017 - Phoenix 117 vs. Sacramento 115

Apr 11, 2017 - Sacramento 129 vs. Phoenix 104

Mar 15, 2017 - Sacramento 107 vs. Phoenix 101

Feb 03, 2017 - Phoenix 105 vs. Sacramento 103

Oct 26, 2016 - Sacramento 113 vs. Phoenix 94

Apr 11, 2016 - Sacramento 105 vs. Phoenix 101

Mar 25, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Phoenix 94

Jan 02, 2016 - Sacramento 142 vs. Phoenix 119

Nov 04, 2015 - Phoenix 118 vs. Sacramento 97

Injury Report for Sacramento

Tyrese Haliburton: Out (Back)

Robert Woodard II: Out (Hamstring)

Injury Report for Phoenix