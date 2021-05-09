Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Sacramento
Current Records: Oklahoma City 21-47; Sacramento 29-38
What to Know
This Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.54 points per game. They might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. ET May 9 at Golden 1 Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
Oklahoma City took a serious blow against the Golden State Warriors this past Saturday, falling 136-97. The Thunder were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 73-48. Shooting guard Svi Mykhailiuk (17 points) and small forward Luguentz Dort (16 points) were the top scorers for Oklahoma City.
Meanwhile, Sacramento came up short against the San Antonio Spurs this past Friday, falling 113-104. Despite the defeat, Sacramento got a solid performance out of shooting guard Terence Davis, who had 24 points.
Oklahoma City have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.50 point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.
The losses put the Thunder at 21-47 and the Kings at 29-38. Oklahoma City is 14-32 after losses this season, Sacramento 14-23.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Kings are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 9.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -124
Series History
Oklahoma City have won ten out of their last 19 games against Sacramento.
