Who's Playing
Oklahoma City @ Sacramento
Current Records: Oklahoma City 21-48; Sacramento 30-38
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.71 points per contest. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET May 11 at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.
The Kings are hoping for another win. They took their matchup against Oklahoma City on Sunday by a conclusive 126-98 score. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 71-51. Shooting guard Terence Davis and shooting guard Buddy Hield were among the main playmakers for Sacramento as the former had 18 points and seven assists and the latter had 14 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds.
Sacramento's victory lifted them to 30-38 while Oklahoma City's defeat dropped them down to 21-48. If Sacramento want to win Tuesday, they will need to focus on stopping Oklahoma City's small forward Jaylen Hoard, who had 16 points along with five boards, and center Moses Brown, who had 12 points in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Kings are a big 11-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 10.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Sacramento and Oklahoma City both have ten wins in their last 20 games.
- May 09, 2021 - Sacramento 126 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- May 04, 2021 - Sacramento 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Feb 27, 2020 - Oklahoma City 112 vs. Sacramento 108
- Jan 29, 2020 - Oklahoma City 120 vs. Sacramento 100
- Dec 11, 2019 - Sacramento 94 vs. Oklahoma City 93
- Feb 23, 2019 - Sacramento 119 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Dec 19, 2018 - Oklahoma City 132 vs. Sacramento 113
- Nov 19, 2018 - Sacramento 117 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Oct 21, 2018 - Sacramento 131 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Mar 12, 2018 - Oklahoma City 106 vs. Sacramento 101
- Feb 22, 2018 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 15, 2018 - Oklahoma City 95 vs. Sacramento 88
- Nov 07, 2017 - Sacramento 94 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- Mar 18, 2017 - Oklahoma City 110 vs. Sacramento 94
- Jan 15, 2017 - Oklahoma City 122 vs. Sacramento 118
- Nov 23, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Apr 09, 2016 - Sacramento 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Feb 29, 2016 - Oklahoma City 131 vs. Sacramento 116
- Jan 04, 2016 - Sacramento 116 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Dec 06, 2015 - Oklahoma City 98 vs. Sacramento 95