Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ Sacramento

Current Records: Oklahoma City 21-48; Sacramento 30-38

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.71 points per contest. They have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10 p.m. ET May 11 at Golden 1 Center. Sacramento has the odds in their favor, so they'll need to guard against complacency.

The Kings are hoping for another win. They took their matchup against Oklahoma City on Sunday by a conclusive 126-98 score. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 71-51. Shooting guard Terence Davis and shooting guard Buddy Hield were among the main playmakers for Sacramento as the former had 18 points and seven assists and the latter had 14 points and seven assists in addition to five rebounds.

Sacramento's victory lifted them to 30-38 while Oklahoma City's defeat dropped them down to 21-48. If Sacramento want to win Tuesday, they will need to focus on stopping Oklahoma City's small forward Jaylen Hoard, who had 16 points along with five boards, and center Moses Brown, who had 12 points in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Kings are a big 11-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 10.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Sacramento and Oklahoma City both have ten wins in their last 20 games.