How to watch Kings vs. Timberwolves: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
How to watch Kings vs. Timberwolves basketball game
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Sacramento
Current Records: Minnesota 15-33; Sacramento 18-31
What to Know
This Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.38 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Golden 1 Center at 10 p.m. ET tonight to face off against the Sacramento Kings. Minnesota staggers in eager to bring about an end to their 11-game losing streak.
Minnesota received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 118-106 to the Los Angeles Clippers. The losing side was boosted by center Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 12 boards.
Meanwhile, Sacramento ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Lakers when they played on Saturday, losing 129-113. Point guard De'Aaron Fox (24 points) and shooting guard Buddy Hield (22 points) were the top scorers for the Kings.
Minnesota was close but no cigar the last time the two teams met in January as they fell 133-129 to Sacramento. A big part of Minnesota's success was center Gorgui Dieng, so Sacramento will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.00
Odds
The Kings are a slight 2-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 228
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Sacramento.
- Jan 27, 2020 - Sacramento 133 vs. Minnesota 129
- Dec 26, 2019 - Minnesota 105 vs. Sacramento 104
- Feb 25, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Sacramento 105
- Dec 17, 2018 - Minnesota 132 vs. Sacramento 105
- Dec 12, 2018 - Sacramento 141 vs. Minnesota 130
- Nov 09, 2018 - Sacramento 121 vs. Minnesota 110
- Feb 26, 2018 - Minnesota 118 vs. Sacramento 100
- Feb 11, 2018 - Minnesota 111 vs. Sacramento 106
- Dec 14, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Sacramento 96
- Apr 01, 2017 - Sacramento 123 vs. Minnesota 117
- Feb 27, 2017 - Minnesota 102 vs. Sacramento 88
- Dec 23, 2016 - Sacramento 109 vs. Minnesota 105
- Oct 29, 2016 - Sacramento 106 vs. Minnesota 103
- Apr 07, 2016 - Minnesota 105 vs. Sacramento 97
- Mar 23, 2016 - Minnesota 113 vs. Sacramento 104
- Dec 18, 2015 - Minnesota 99 vs. Sacramento 95
- Nov 27, 2015 - Minnesota 101 vs. Sacramento 91
