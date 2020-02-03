How to watch Kings vs. Timberwolves: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Sacramento

Current Records: Minnesota 15-33; Sacramento 18-31

What to Know

This Monday, the Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.38 points per game. Their road trip will continue as they head to Golden 1 Center at 10 p.m. ET tonight to face off against the Sacramento Kings. Minnesota staggers in eager to bring about an end to their 11-game losing streak.

Minnesota received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 118-106 to the Los Angeles Clippers. The losing side was boosted by center Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 32 points and 12 boards.

Meanwhile, Sacramento ended up a good deal behind the Los Angeles Lakers when they played on Saturday, losing 129-113. Point guard De'Aaron Fox (24 points) and shooting guard Buddy Hield (22 points) were the top scorers for the Kings.

Minnesota was close but no cigar the last time the two teams met in January as they fell 133-129 to Sacramento. A big part of Minnesota's success was center Gorgui Dieng, so Sacramento will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 10 p.m. ET

Monday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: Fox Sports - North

Odds

The Kings are a slight 2-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 228

Series History

Minnesota have won 11 out of their last 17 games against Sacramento.