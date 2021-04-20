Who's Playing

Minnesota @ Sacramento

Current Records: Minnesota 15-43; Sacramento 23-34

What to Know

This Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.6 points per matchup. They will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at home. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Kings have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Sacramento and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Sacramento wrapped it up with a 121-107 win on the road. Point guard De'Aaron Fox continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 30 points and 12 dimes.

Meanwhile, the contest between Minnesota and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Minnesota falling 124-105 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Minnesota was down 104-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Anthony Edwards (23 points) was the top scorer for the Timberwolves.

The Kings' victory brought them up to 23-34 while Minnesota's defeat pulled them down to 15-43. Sacramento is 11-11 after wins this season, and Minnesota is 13-29 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Odds

The Kings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 4-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Minnesota have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Sacramento.