Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Sacramento
Current Records: Minnesota 15-43; Sacramento 23-34
What to Know
This Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.6 points per matchup. They will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday at home. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Kings have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Sacramento and the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Sacramento wrapped it up with a 121-107 win on the road. Point guard De'Aaron Fox continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, posting a double-double on 30 points and 12 dimes.
Meanwhile, the contest between Minnesota and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Minnesota falling 124-105 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Minnesota was down 104-69 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Small forward Anthony Edwards (23 points) was the top scorer for the Timberwolves.
The Kings' victory brought them up to 23-34 while Minnesota's defeat pulled them down to 15-43. Sacramento is 11-11 after wins this season, and Minnesota is 13-29 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Kings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Kings as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won 12 out of their last 19 games against Sacramento.
- Apr 05, 2021 - Minnesota 116 vs. Sacramento 106
- Feb 03, 2020 - Sacramento 113 vs. Minnesota 109
- Jan 27, 2020 - Sacramento 133 vs. Minnesota 129
- Dec 26, 2019 - Minnesota 105 vs. Sacramento 104
- Feb 25, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Sacramento 105
- Dec 17, 2018 - Minnesota 132 vs. Sacramento 105
- Dec 12, 2018 - Sacramento 141 vs. Minnesota 130
- Nov 09, 2018 - Sacramento 121 vs. Minnesota 110
- Feb 26, 2018 - Minnesota 118 vs. Sacramento 100
- Feb 11, 2018 - Minnesota 111 vs. Sacramento 106
- Dec 14, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Sacramento 96
- Apr 01, 2017 - Sacramento 123 vs. Minnesota 117
- Feb 27, 2017 - Minnesota 102 vs. Sacramento 88
- Dec 23, 2016 - Sacramento 109 vs. Minnesota 105
- Oct 29, 2016 - Sacramento 106 vs. Minnesota 103
- Apr 07, 2016 - Minnesota 105 vs. Sacramento 97
- Mar 23, 2016 - Minnesota 113 vs. Sacramento 104
- Dec 18, 2015 - Minnesota 99 vs. Sacramento 95
- Nov 27, 2015 - Minnesota 101 vs. Sacramento 91