How to watch Kings vs. Timberwolves: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Minnesota @ Sacramento
Current Records: Minnesota 10-19; Sacramento 12-18
What to Know
The Minnesota Timberwolves are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.03 points per game in their game on Thursday. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Sacramento Kings will meet up at 10 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. Both teams have had a rocky road up to this point with 11 consecutive losses for Minnesota and four for Sacramento.
The Timberwolves came up short against the Golden State Warriors on Monday, falling 113-104. The Timberwolves got a solid performance out of PG Jordan McLaughlin, who had 19 points; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Meanwhile, Sacramento came up short against the Houston Rockets on Monday, falling 113-104. One thing holding Sacramento back was the mediocre play of SF Harrison Barnes, who did not have his best game; he finished with only nine points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Minnesota is stumbling into the contest with the fifth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 117 on average. But the Kings are fifth worst in the league in points per game, with only 105.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: Fox Sports - North
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $29.95
Odds
The Kings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Minnesota have won ten out of their last 15 games against Sacramento.
- Feb 25, 2019 - Minnesota 112 vs. Sacramento 105
- Dec 17, 2018 - Minnesota 132 vs. Sacramento 105
- Dec 12, 2018 - Sacramento 141 vs. Minnesota 130
- Nov 09, 2018 - Sacramento 121 vs. Minnesota 110
- Feb 26, 2018 - Minnesota 118 vs. Sacramento 100
- Feb 11, 2018 - Minnesota 111 vs. Sacramento 106
- Dec 14, 2017 - Minnesota 119 vs. Sacramento 96
- Apr 01, 2017 - Sacramento 123 vs. Minnesota 117
- Feb 27, 2017 - Minnesota 102 vs. Sacramento 88
- Dec 23, 2016 - Sacramento 109 vs. Minnesota 105
- Oct 29, 2016 - Sacramento 106 vs. Minnesota 103
- Apr 07, 2016 - Minnesota 105 vs. Sacramento 97
- Mar 23, 2016 - Minnesota 113 vs. Sacramento 104
- Dec 18, 2015 - Minnesota 99 vs. Sacramento 95
- Nov 27, 2015 - Minnesota 101 vs. Sacramento 91
Watch This Game Live
-
