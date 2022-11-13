Who's Playing

Golden State @ Sacramento

Current Records: Golden State 5-7; Sacramento 5-6

What to Know

The Sacramento Kings are 7-21 against the Golden State Warriors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Kings and Golden State will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 9 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

Sacramento didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 120-114 victory. Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox did his thing and posted a double-double on 32 points and 12 assists in addition to seven boards.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Dubs beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 this past Friday. Point guard Stephen Curry continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 6-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 40 points and five dimes. Chef Curry's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 39 points.

Sacramento is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Sacramento is now 5-6 while the Dubs sit at 5-7. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Kings have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.90% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Dubs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 119 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area

NBC Sports - Bay Area Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $73.00

Odds

The Warriors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Golden State have won 21 out of their last 28 games against Sacramento.