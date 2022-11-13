Who's Playing
Golden State @ Sacramento
Current Records: Golden State 5-7; Sacramento 5-6
What to Know
The Sacramento Kings are 7-21 against the Golden State Warriors since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Sunday. The Kings and Golden State will face off in a Pacific Division battle at 9 p.m. ET at Golden 1 Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Sacramento didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers this past Friday, but they still walked away with a 120-114 victory. Sacramento's point guard De'Aaron Fox did his thing and posted a double-double on 32 points and 12 assists in addition to seven boards.
Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Dubs beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101 this past Friday. Point guard Stephen Curry continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, shooting 6-for-11 from downtown and finishing with 40 points and five dimes. Chef Curry's night made it three games in a row in which he has scored at least 39 points.
Sacramento is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 5-0 against the spread when expected to lose.
Sacramento is now 5-6 while the Dubs sit at 5-7. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Kings have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.90% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. The Dubs have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in the league in points allowed per game, with 119 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center -- Sacramento, California
- TV: NBC Sports - Bay Area
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $73.00
Odds
The Warriors are a 3.5-point favorite against the Kings, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won 21 out of their last 28 games against Sacramento.
- Nov 07, 2022 - Golden State 116 vs. Sacramento 113
- Oct 23, 2022 - Golden State 130 vs. Sacramento 125
- Apr 03, 2022 - Golden State 109 vs. Sacramento 90
- Feb 03, 2022 - Golden State 126 vs. Sacramento 114
- Dec 20, 2021 - Golden State 113 vs. Sacramento 98
- Oct 24, 2021 - Golden State 119 vs. Sacramento 107
- Apr 25, 2021 - Golden State 117 vs. Sacramento 113
- Mar 25, 2021 - Sacramento 141 vs. Golden State 119
- Jan 04, 2021 - Golden State 137 vs. Sacramento 106
- Feb 25, 2020 - Sacramento 112 vs. Golden State 94
- Jan 06, 2020 - Sacramento 111 vs. Golden State 98
- Dec 15, 2019 - Sacramento 100 vs. Golden State 79
- Feb 21, 2019 - Golden State 125 vs. Sacramento 123
- Jan 05, 2019 - Golden State 127 vs. Sacramento 123
- Dec 14, 2018 - Golden State 130 vs. Sacramento 125
- Nov 24, 2018 - Golden State 117 vs. Sacramento 116
- Mar 31, 2018 - Golden State 112 vs. Sacramento 96
- Mar 16, 2018 - Sacramento 98 vs. Golden State 93
- Feb 02, 2018 - Golden State 119 vs. Sacramento 104
- Nov 27, 2017 - Sacramento 110 vs. Golden State 106
- Mar 24, 2017 - Golden State 114 vs. Sacramento 100
- Feb 15, 2017 - Golden State 109 vs. Sacramento 86
- Feb 04, 2017 - Sacramento 109 vs. Golden State 106
- Jan 08, 2017 - Golden State 117 vs. Sacramento 106
- Jan 09, 2016 - Golden State 128 vs. Sacramento 116
- Dec 28, 2015 - Golden State 122 vs. Sacramento 103
- Nov 28, 2015 - Golden State 120 vs. Sacramento 101
- Nov 07, 2015 - Golden State 103 vs. Sacramento 94