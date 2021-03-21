Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ New York

Current Records: Philadelphia 29-13; New York 21-21

What to Know

The New York Knicks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Philadelphia 76ers and are hoping to record their first win since April 12 of 2017. New York will take on Philadelphia at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Madison Square Garden after having had a few days off. The Knicks are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

New York escaped with a win this past Thursday against the Orlando Magic by the margin of a single free throw, 94-93. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 17 assists, and ten boards. Randle now has three triple-doubles this year.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia made easy work of the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday and carried off a 129-105 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 73-52. It was another big night for the 76ers' power forward Tobias Harris, who almost posted a triple-double on 29 points, 11 rebounds, and eight dimes.

The wins brought the Knicks up to 21-21 and Philadelphia to 29-13. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York comes into the game boasting the third fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.7. But Philadelphia ranks second in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.81 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Philadelphia have won 16 out of their last 22 games against New York.