Who's Playing
Philadelphia @ New York
Current Records: Philadelphia 29-13; New York 21-21
What to Know
The New York Knicks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Philadelphia 76ers and are hoping to record their first win since April 12 of 2017. New York will take on Philadelphia at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at Madison Square Garden after having had a few days off. The Knicks are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
New York escaped with a win this past Thursday against the Orlando Magic by the margin of a single free throw, 94-93. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 17 assists, and ten boards. Randle now has three triple-doubles this year.
Meanwhile, Philadelphia made easy work of the Sacramento Kings this past Saturday and carried off a 129-105 victory. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 73-52. It was another big night for the 76ers' power forward Tobias Harris, who almost posted a triple-double on 29 points, 11 rebounds, and eight dimes.
The wins brought the Knicks up to 21-21 and Philadelphia to 29-13. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York comes into the game boasting the third fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.7. But Philadelphia ranks second in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.81 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The 76ers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -112
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Philadelphia have won 16 out of their last 22 games against New York.
- Mar 16, 2021 - Philadelphia 99 vs. New York 96
- Dec 26, 2020 - Philadelphia 109 vs. New York 89
- Feb 27, 2020 - Philadelphia 115 vs. New York 106
- Jan 18, 2020 - Philadelphia 90 vs. New York 87
- Nov 29, 2019 - Philadelphia 101 vs. New York 95
- Nov 20, 2019 - Philadelphia 109 vs. New York 104
- Feb 13, 2019 - Philadelphia 126 vs. New York 111
- Jan 13, 2019 - Philadelphia 108 vs. New York 105
- Dec 19, 2018 - Philadelphia 131 vs. New York 109
- Nov 28, 2018 - Philadelphia 117 vs. New York 91
- Mar 28, 2018 - Philadelphia 118 vs. New York 101
- Mar 15, 2018 - Philadelphia 118 vs. New York 110
- Feb 12, 2018 - Philadelphia 108 vs. New York 92
- Dec 25, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. New York 98
- Apr 12, 2017 - New York 114 vs. Philadelphia 113
- Mar 03, 2017 - Philadelphia 105 vs. New York 102
- Feb 25, 2017 - New York 110 vs. Philadelphia 109
- Jan 11, 2017 - Philadelphia 98 vs. New York 97
- Apr 08, 2016 - New York 109 vs. Philadelphia 102
- Jan 18, 2016 - New York 119 vs. Philadelphia 113
- Dec 18, 2015 - New York 107 vs. Philadelphia 97
- Dec 02, 2015 - New York 99 vs. Philadelphia 87