Who's Playing
Cleveland @ New York
Current Records: Cleveland 9-9; New York 8-11
What to Know
The Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Madison Square Garden. The Cavaliers should still be riding high after a victory, while New York will be looking to regain their footing.
Cleveland strolled past the Detroit Pistons with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 122-107. It was another big night for Cleveland's point guard Collin Sexton, who had 29 points and five assists along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, New York received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 108-94 to the Utah Jazz. New York was up 59-46 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. New York's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Austin Rivers, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cavaliers are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Cleveland is now 9-9 while the Knicks sit at 8-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 105.4 on average. New York's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 103.8 on average. The Cavaliers might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports - Ohio
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Cavaliers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cleveland have won 15 out of their last 21 games against New York.
- Jan 15, 2021 - Cleveland 106 vs. New York 103
- Dec 29, 2020 - New York 95 vs. Cleveland 86
- Feb 03, 2020 - New York 139 vs. Cleveland 134
- Jan 20, 2020 - New York 106 vs. Cleveland 86
- Nov 18, 2019 - New York 123 vs. Cleveland 105
- Nov 10, 2019 - Cleveland 108 vs. New York 87
- Feb 28, 2019 - Cleveland 125 vs. New York 118
- Feb 11, 2019 - Cleveland 107 vs. New York 104
- Dec 12, 2018 - Cleveland 113 vs. New York 106
- Apr 11, 2018 - New York 110 vs. Cleveland 98
- Apr 09, 2018 - Cleveland 123 vs. New York 109
- Nov 13, 2017 - Cleveland 104 vs. New York 101
- Oct 29, 2017 - New York 114 vs. Cleveland 95
- Feb 23, 2017 - Cleveland 119 vs. New York 104
- Feb 04, 2017 - Cleveland 111 vs. New York 104
- Dec 07, 2016 - Cleveland 126 vs. New York 94
- Oct 25, 2016 - Cleveland 117 vs. New York 88
- Mar 26, 2016 - Cleveland 107 vs. New York 93
- Dec 23, 2015 - Cleveland 91 vs. New York 84
- Nov 13, 2015 - Cleveland 90 vs. New York 84
- Nov 04, 2015 - Cleveland 96 vs. New York 86