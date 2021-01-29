Who's Playing

Cleveland @ New York

Current Records: Cleveland 9-9; New York 8-11

What to Know

The Cleveland Cavaliers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Madison Square Garden. The Cavaliers should still be riding high after a victory, while New York will be looking to regain their footing.

Cleveland strolled past the Detroit Pistons with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 122-107. It was another big night for Cleveland's point guard Collin Sexton, who had 29 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, New York received a tough blow on Tuesday as they fell 108-94 to the Utah Jazz. New York was up 59-46 at the end of the half but couldn't hold on to the lead. New York's defeat came about despite a quality game from point guard Austin Rivers, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Cavaliers are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Cleveland is now 9-9 while the Knicks sit at 8-11. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Cleveland is second worst in the league in points per game, with only 105.4 on average. New York's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank first in the league when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 103.8 on average. The Cavaliers might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports - Ohio

Fox Sports - Ohio Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Odds

The Cavaliers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland have won 15 out of their last 21 games against New York.