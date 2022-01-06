Who's Playing

Boston @ New York

Current Records: Boston 18-20; New York 18-20

What to Know

The Boston Celtics have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. Boston and the New York Knicks will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Madison Square Garden. New York should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Celtics will be looking to right the ship.

Boston was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 99-97 to the San Antonio Spurs. Despite the loss, Boston had strong showings from shooting guard Jaylen Brown, who had 30 points in addition to six boards, and point guard Marcus Smart, who had 14 points and six assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up 55-55 at the half for New York and the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, but the Knicks stepped up in the second half for a 104-94 win. New York relied on the efforts of power forward Julius Randle, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and 16 rebounds, and small forward R.J. Barrett, who had 32 points along with eight rebounds. That makes it four consecutive games in which Randle has had at least ten rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Celtics are expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Boston beat the Knicks 114-107 in the teams' previous meeting last month. Will Boston repeat their success, or does New York have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $124.00

Odds

The Celtics are a slight 1-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened as a pick 'em.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Boston have won 17 out of their last 24 games against New York.