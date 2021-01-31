Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ New York

Current Records: Los Angeles 15-5; New York 9-11

What to Know

The Los Angeles Clippers are 8-1 against the New York Knicks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. The Clippers will hit the road for the fourth straight game as they head to Madison Square Garden at 1 p.m. ET. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Los Angeles made easy work of the Orlando Magic this past Friday and carried off a 116-90 victory. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Los Angeles had established a 90-71 advantage. Shooting guard Paul George and small forward Kawhi Leonard were among the main playmakers for Los Angeles as the former had 26 points and five assists along with nine boards and the latter had 24 points.

Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely New York's strategy against the Cleveland Cavaliers this past Friday. New York put the hurt on Cleveland with a sharp 102-81 win. The Knicks' shooting guard Immanuel Quickley filled up the stat sheet, shooting 5-for-8 from downtown and finishing with 25 points and five rebounds.

The Clippers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8-point margin of victory. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 7-3 ATS in away games but only 12-8 all in all.

Their wins bumped Los Angeles to 15-5 and New York to 9-11. With both Los Angeles and New York swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Clippers are a big 8-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last nine games against New York.