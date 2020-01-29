How to watch Knicks vs. Grizzlies: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Memphis @ New York

Current Records: Memphis 23-24; New York 13-35

What to Know

The Memphis Grizzlies have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the New York Knicks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET tonight at Madison Square Garden without much rest after games the previous day. The Grizzlies know how to get points on the board -- the squad has finished with flashy point totals in its past 47 matchups -- so hopefully New York likes a good challenge.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 35 turnovers, Memphis took down the Denver Nuggets 104-96 on Tuesday. The team ran away with 63 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the victory.

Meanwhile, New York was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 97-92 to the Charlotte Hornets. Power forward Julius Randle put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points in addition to five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Memphis is expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Memphis' win brought them up to 23-24 while New York's defeat pulled them down to 13-35. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Memphis is stumbling into the game with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 115.4 on average. The Knicks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $38.00

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 224

Series History

Memphis have won five out of their last eight games against New York.