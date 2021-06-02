Who's Playing

Atlanta @ New York

Regular Season Records: Atlanta 3-1; New York 1-3

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will face off against the New York Knicks in a playoff matchup at Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

New York is out to make up for these teams' contest on Sunday. The Hawks strolled past the Knicks with points to spare, taking the game 113-96. Atlanta's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but power forward John Collins led the charge as he had 22 points in addition to eight boards.

Atlanta's win lifted them to 3-1 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 1-3. We'll see if Atlanta can repeat their recent success or if New York bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $235.00

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

New York have won 13 out of their last 25 games against Atlanta.