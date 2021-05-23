Who's Playing
Atlanta @ New York
Regular Season Records: Atlanta 41-31; New York 41-31
What to Know
After a few days' rest for both teams, the New York Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks will meet up at 7 p.m. ET May 23 at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.
It was a close one, but on Sunday New York sidestepped the Boston Celtics for a 96-92 victory. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Boston made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted. Shooting guard R.J. Barrett (22 points) and power forward Julius Randle (20 points) were the top scorers for New York.
Meanwhile, you can't lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely Atlanta's strategy against the Houston Rockets on Sunday. Atlanta took their contest against Houston by a conclusive 124-95 score. The contest was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Hawks had established a 99-72 advantage. Atlanta's power forward Onyeka Okongwu was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 21 points and 15 rebounds.
The Knicks were able to grind out a solid win over Atlanta when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, winning 137-127. Will New York repeat their success, or does Atlanta have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: TNT
Series History
New York have won 12 out of their last 21 games against Atlanta.
