Who's Playing

Miami @ New York

Current Records: Miami 8-14; New York 11-13

What to Know

After a six-game homestand, the Miami Heat will be on the road. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 1 p.m. ET Sunday at Madison Square Garden. If the contest is anything like New York's 124-121 victory from their previous meeting in January of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Heat took their matchup against the Washington Wizards this past Friday by a conclusive 122-95 score. With Miami ahead 71-43 at the half, the game was all but over already. Center Bam Adebayo and small forward Jimmy Butler were among the main playmakers for Miami as the former had 21 points and the latter had 14 points and nine assists along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, New York strolled past the Portland Trail Blazers with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 110-99. The top scorers for New York were point guard Elfrid Payton (22 points) and power forward Julius Randle (22 points).

The Heat are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Miami up to 8-14 and the Knicks to 11-13. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami is stumbling into the game with the fifth fewest points per game in the league, having accrued only 107.2 on average. New York's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 103.9. Miami might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Heat are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Miami have won ten out of their last 16 games against New York.