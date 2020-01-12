How to watch Knicks vs. Heat: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

How to watch Knicks vs. Heat basketball game

Who's Playing

Miami @ New York

Current Records: Miami 27-11; New York 10-29

What to Know

The New York Knicks have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Miami Heat at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. New York is limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

The Knicks lost to the New Orleans Pelicans by a decisive 123-111 margin. The losing side was boosted by PF Taj Gibson, who had 19 points in addition to eight rebounds. Gibson had trouble finding his footing against the Utah Jazz last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Gibson's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Miami had to settle for a 117-113 defeat against the Brooklyn Nets last week. Miami got a solid performance out of SF Jimmy Butler, who had 33 points along with nine boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

New York isn't expected to pull this one out (Miami is favored by 8.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Knicks have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The losses put the Knicks at 10-29 and the Heat at 27-11. The Knicks are 7-21 after losses this year, the Heat 10-0.

How To Watch

  • When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
  • TV: MSG Network
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Heat are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Miami have won ten out of their last 15 games against New York.

  • Dec 20, 2019 - Miami 129 vs. New York 114
  • Mar 30, 2019 - Miami 100 vs. New York 92
  • Jan 27, 2019 - Miami 106 vs. New York 97
  • Oct 24, 2018 - Miami 110 vs. New York 87
  • Apr 06, 2018 - New York 122 vs. Miami 98
  • Mar 21, 2018 - Miami 119 vs. New York 98
  • Jan 05, 2018 - Miami 107 vs. New York 103
  • Nov 29, 2017 - New York 115 vs. Miami 86
  • Mar 31, 2017 - New York 98 vs. Miami 94
  • Mar 29, 2017 - Miami 105 vs. New York 88
  • Dec 06, 2016 - New York 114 vs. Miami 103
  • Feb 28, 2016 - Miami 98 vs. New York 81
  • Jan 06, 2016 - New York 98 vs. Miami 90
  • Nov 27, 2015 - Miami 97 vs. New York 78
  • Nov 23, 2015 - Miami 95 vs. New York 78
