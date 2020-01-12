How to watch Knicks vs. Heat: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Miami @ New York

Current Records: Miami 27-11; New York 10-29

What to Know

The New York Knicks have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Miami Heat at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. New York is limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

The Knicks lost to the New Orleans Pelicans by a decisive 123-111 margin. The losing side was boosted by PF Taj Gibson, who had 19 points in addition to eight rebounds. Gibson had trouble finding his footing against the Utah Jazz last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction. Gibson's points were the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought contest, but Miami had to settle for a 117-113 defeat against the Brooklyn Nets last week. Miami got a solid performance out of SF Jimmy Butler, who had 33 points along with nine boards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

New York isn't expected to pull this one out (Miami is favored by 8.5), but if it comes down to a funny bounce or two, they might get lucky. The Knicks have failed bettors playing the spread in their past three games, so buyers beware.

The losses put the Knicks at 10-29 and the Heat at 27-11. The Knicks are 7-21 after losses this year, the Heat 10-0.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $75.00

Odds

The Heat are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

Miami have won ten out of their last 15 games against New York.