Who's Playing
Charlotte @ New York
Current Records: Charlotte 20-46; New York 39-27
What to Know
The New York Knicks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Averaging 131.66666666666666666666666667 points in their past three games, New York's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Charlotte better be ready for a challenge.
It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Knicks ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 131-129 win over the Boston Celtics. New York's point guard Immanuel Quickley was on fire, shooting 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with 38 points, seven assists and eight boards.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Charlotte and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday was not particularly close, with Charlotte falling 102-86. The Hornets were down 86-62 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward P.J. Washington had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.
The Knicks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They are currently nine-for-nine against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
New York's victory lifted them to 39-27 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 20-46. Allowing an average of 117.89 points per game, the Hornets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $149.00
Odds
The Knicks are a big 10-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 9.5-point favorite.
Series History
Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 26 games against New York.
- Dec 09, 2022 - New York 121 vs. Charlotte 102
- Oct 26, 2022 - New York 134 vs. Charlotte 131
- Mar 30, 2022 - Charlotte 125 vs. New York 114
- Mar 23, 2022 - New York 121 vs. Charlotte 106
- Jan 17, 2022 - Charlotte 97 vs. New York 87
- Nov 12, 2021 - Charlotte 104 vs. New York 96
- May 15, 2021 - New York 118 vs. Charlotte 109
- Apr 20, 2021 - New York 109 vs. Charlotte 97
- Jan 11, 2021 - Charlotte 109 vs. New York 88
- Feb 26, 2020 - Charlotte 107 vs. New York 101
- Jan 28, 2020 - Charlotte 97 vs. New York 92
- Nov 16, 2019 - Charlotte 103 vs. New York 102
- Jan 28, 2019 - Charlotte 101 vs. New York 92
- Dec 14, 2018 - New York 126 vs. Charlotte 124
- Dec 09, 2018 - Charlotte 119 vs. New York 107
- Mar 26, 2018 - Charlotte 137 vs. New York 128
- Mar 17, 2018 - New York 124 vs. Charlotte 101
- Dec 18, 2017 - Charlotte 109 vs. New York 91
- Nov 07, 2017 - New York 118 vs. Charlotte 113
- Jan 27, 2017 - New York 110 vs. Charlotte 107
- Nov 26, 2016 - Charlotte 107 vs. New York 102
- Nov 25, 2016 - New York 113 vs. Charlotte 111
- Apr 06, 2016 - Charlotte 111 vs. New York 97
- Jan 23, 2016 - Charlotte 97 vs. New York 84
- Nov 17, 2015 - New York 102 vs. Charlotte 94
- Nov 11, 2015 - Charlotte 95 vs. New York 93