Who's Playing

Charlotte @ New York

Current Records: Charlotte 20-46; New York 39-27

What to Know

The New York Knicks will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the Charlotte Hornets at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday at Madison Square Garden. Averaging 131.66666666666666666666666667 points in their past three games, New York's high-powered offense has been in full-swing lately, so Charlotte better be ready for a challenge.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but the Knicks ultimately got the result they were hoping for on Sunday with a 131-129 win over the Boston Celtics. New York's point guard Immanuel Quickley was on fire, shooting 5-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with 38 points, seven assists and eight boards.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Charlotte and the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday was not particularly close, with Charlotte falling 102-86. The Hornets were down 86-62 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Power forward P.J. Washington had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 35 minutes but putting up just eight points on 3-for-11 shooting.

The Knicks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. They are currently nine-for-nine against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

New York's victory lifted them to 39-27 while Charlotte's defeat dropped them down to 20-46. Allowing an average of 117.89 points per game, the Hornets haven't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports SE Charlotte

Bally Sports SE Charlotte Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $149.00

Odds

The Knicks are a big 10-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 9.5-point favorite.

Series History

Charlotte have won 15 out of their last 26 games against New York.