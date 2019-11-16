How to watch Knicks vs. Hornets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Knicks vs. Hornets basketball game
Who's Playing
New York (home) vs. Charlotte (away)
Current Records: New York 3-9; Charlotte 5-7
What to Know
The New York Knicks are 1-3 against the Charlotte Hornets since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Saturday. New York's homestand continues as they prepare to take on Charlotte at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Both teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.
New York came out on top in a nail-biter against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, sneaking past 106-103.
Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Friday Charlotte sidestepped the Detroit Pistons for a 109-106 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the the half to overcome a 65-51 deficit.
Their wins bumped the Knicks to 3-9 and Charlotte to 5-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York has only been able to knock down 41.90% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. But the Hornets have allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports Carolina
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $41.78
Odds
The Knicks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Hornets.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 4-point favorite.
Over/Under: 212
