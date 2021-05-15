Who's Playing

Charlotte @ New York

Current Records: Charlotte 33-37; New York 39-31

What to Know

The Charlotte Hornets have enjoyed the comforts of home their last five games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the New York Knicks at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Madison Square Garden. New York should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Hornets will be looking to right the ship.

Charlotte's and the Los Angeles Clippers' contest on Thursday was up for grabs at halftime, but Charlotte was thoroughly outmatched 69-43 in the second half. Charlotte has to be aching after a bruising 113-90 defeat to Los Angeles. Charlotte's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard LaMelo Ball, who had 18 points and seven assists along with six rebounds. Ball hadn't helped his team much against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Thursday the Knicks sidestepped the San Antonio Spurs for a 102-98 win. Shooting guard Alec Burks was the offensive standout of the game for New York, shooting 5-for-10 from beyond the arc and finishing with a double-double on 30 points and ten boards.

The Hornets are expected to lose this next one by 6. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Charlotte, who are 35-34-1 against the spread.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, Charlotte lost to New York on the road by a decisive 109-97 margin. Can Charlotte avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network

Odds

The Knicks are a solid 6-point favorite against the Hornets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Charlotte have won 12 out of their last 19 games against New York.