Who's Playing

Utah @ New York

Current Records: Utah 28-29; New York 30-27

What to Know

This Saturday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.09 points per contest. They and the New York Knicks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Madison Square Garden without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Utah isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.

The Jazz didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Friday, but they still walked away with a 122-116 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 96-83 deficit. Utah relied on the efforts of center Walker Kessler, who had 23 points along with nine rebounds, and shooting guard Collin Sexton, who had 22 points and six assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, the contest between New York and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday was not particularly close, with New York falling 119-108. New York's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 30 points and nine assists in addition to seven boards.

Utah is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count the Knicks out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

ATTSN Rocky Mountain Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $82.00

Odds

The Knicks are a 5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Utah have won ten out of their last 15 games against New York.