Who's Playing
Utah @ New York
Current Records: Utah 28-29; New York 30-27
What to Know
This Saturday, the Utah Jazz are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.09 points per contest. They and the New York Knicks will face off at 7:30 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Madison Square Garden without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Utah isn't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don't count them out.
The Jazz didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Toronto Raptors on Friday, but they still walked away with a 122-116 victory. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the third quarter to overcome a 96-83 deficit. Utah relied on the efforts of center Walker Kessler, who had 23 points along with nine rebounds, and shooting guard Collin Sexton, who had 22 points and six assists in addition to five boards.
Meanwhile, the contest between New York and the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday was not particularly close, with New York falling 119-108. New York's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 30 points and nine assists in addition to seven boards.
Utah is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Detroit Pistons Nov. 23 easily too and instead slipped up with a 125-116. In other words, don't count the Knicks out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: ATTSN Rocky Mountain
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $82.00
Odds
The Knicks are a 5-point favorite against the Jazz, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Utah have won ten out of their last 15 games against New York.
- Nov 15, 2022 - New York 118 vs. Utah 111
- Mar 20, 2022 - Utah 108 vs. New York 93
- Feb 07, 2022 - Utah 113 vs. New York 104
- Jan 26, 2021 - Utah 108 vs. New York 94
- Jan 06, 2021 - New York 112 vs. Utah 100
- Mar 04, 2020 - Utah 112 vs. New York 104
- Jan 08, 2020 - Utah 128 vs. New York 104
- Mar 20, 2019 - Utah 137 vs. New York 116
- Dec 29, 2018 - Utah 129 vs. New York 97
- Jan 19, 2018 - New York 117 vs. Utah 115
- Nov 15, 2017 - New York 106 vs. Utah 101
- Mar 22, 2017 - Utah 108 vs. New York 101
- Nov 06, 2016 - Utah 114 vs. New York 109
- Jan 20, 2016 - New York 118 vs. Utah 111
- Dec 09, 2015 - Utah 106 vs. New York 85