How to watch Knicks vs. Mavericks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
Kristaps Porzingis makes his return to Madison Square Garden Thursday night
Who's Playing
New York (home) vs. Dallas (away)
Current Records: New York 2-9; Dallas 6-4
What to Know
The Dallas Mavericks will head out on the road to face off against the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Madison Square Garden. Dallas doesn't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 7-point advantage in the spread.
It was all tied up 54-54 at halftime, but the Mavericks were not quite Boston's equal in the second half when they met on Monday. Dallas came up short against Boston, falling 116-106. Dallas got a solid performance out of SG Luka Doncic, who had 34 points and nine assists along with six rebounds; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the victory.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 37 turnovers, the Chicago Bulls took down New York 120-102 on Tuesday. The losing side was boosted by SG R.J. Barrett, who had 21 points and nine assists in addition to six boards. Barrett didn't help his team much against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
The Mavericks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 2-4 against the spread when favored.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Mavericks rank fourth in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 24.2 on average. Less enviably, New York is fifth worst in the league in fouls per game, with 23.9 on average. So the New York squad has its work cut out for it.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: TNT
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $79.35
Odds
The Mavericks are a solid 7-point favorite against the Knicks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 216
Series History
Dallas have won five out of their last nine games against New York.
- Nov 08, 2019 - New York 106 vs. Dallas 102
- Jan 30, 2019 - Dallas 114 vs. New York 90
- Nov 02, 2018 - New York 118 vs. Dallas 106
- Mar 13, 2018 - Dallas 110 vs. New York 97
- Jan 07, 2018 - New York 100 vs. Dallas 96
- Jan 25, 2017 - Dallas 103 vs. New York 95
- Nov 14, 2016 - New York 93 vs. Dallas 77
- Mar 30, 2016 - Dallas 91 vs. New York 89
- Dec 07, 2015 - Dallas 104 vs. New York 97
