Who's Playing
Brooklyn @ New York
Current Records: Brooklyn 34-27; New York 36-27
What to Know
The New York Knicks will play host again and welcome the Brooklyn Nets to Madison Square Garden, where tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday. New York is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.
The Knicks didn't have too much trouble with the Boston Celtics at home on Monday as they won 109-94. New York's success was spearheaded by the efforts of point guard Immanuel Quickley, who had 23 points, and power forward Julius Randle, who had 23 points along with seven boards.
Meanwhile, the contest between Brooklyn and the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Brooklyn falling 118-104. The losing side was boosted by small forward Mikal Bridges, who had 31 points and five assists.
New York is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
The Knicks' win brought them up to 36-27 while the Nets' loss pulled them down to 34-27. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.40%, which places them third in the league. But Brooklyn comes into the game boasting the second highest field goal percentage in the league at 49.90%. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $113.28
Odds
The Knicks are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Nets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Brooklyn have won 18 out of their last 30 games against New York.
