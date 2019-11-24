How to watch Knicks vs. Nets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

New York (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)

Current Records: New York 4-12; Brooklyn 7-8

What to Know

The Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.27 points per game. Brooklyn and the New York Knicks will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Brooklyn is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.

A well-balanced attack led the Nets over the Sacramento Kings every single quarter on their way to victory. The Nets took down Sacramento 116-97. Brooklyn's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SG Joe Harris, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points, and G Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 23 points and seven assists. Harris' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Charlotte Hornets last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, New York came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, falling 111-104. One thing holding New York back was the mediocre play of PF Julius Randle, who did not have his best game; he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 14-point finish.

Brooklyn's victory lifted them to 7-8 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 4-12. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knicks are second worst in the league in points per game, with only 102.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Knicks, the Nets enter the game with 47.9 rebounds per game on average, good for fourth best in the league.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knicks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: 214

Series History

New York have won nine out of their last 17 games against Brooklyn.