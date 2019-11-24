How to watch Knicks vs. Nets: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Knicks vs. Nets basketball game
Who's Playing
New York (home) vs. Brooklyn (away)
Current Records: New York 4-12; Brooklyn 7-8
What to Know
The Brooklyn Nets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 115.27 points per game. Brooklyn and the New York Knicks will face off in an Atlantic Division battle at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Brooklyn is the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting contest likely to go down to the wire.
A well-balanced attack led the Nets over the Sacramento Kings every single quarter on their way to victory. The Nets took down Sacramento 116-97. Brooklyn's success was spearheaded by the efforts of SG Joe Harris, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points, and G Spencer Dinwiddie, who had 23 points and seven assists. Harris' performance made up for a slower matchup against the Charlotte Hornets last Wednesday.
Meanwhile, New York came up short against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, falling 111-104. One thing holding New York back was the mediocre play of PF Julius Randle, who did not have his best game; he picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to a 14-point finish.
Brooklyn's victory lifted them to 7-8 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 4-12. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knicks are second worst in the league in points per game, with only 102.1 on average. To make matters even worse for the Knicks, the Nets enter the game with 47.9 rebounds per game on average, good for fourth best in the league.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $60.00
Odds
The Nets are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knicks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nets as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: 214
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
New York have won nine out of their last 17 games against Brooklyn.
- Oct 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 113 vs. New York 109
- Jan 25, 2019 - Brooklyn 109 vs. New York 99
- Dec 08, 2018 - Brooklyn 112 vs. New York 104
- Oct 29, 2018 - New York 115 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Oct 19, 2018 - Brooklyn 107 vs. New York 105
- Jan 30, 2018 - New York 111 vs. Brooklyn 95
- Jan 15, 2018 - New York 119 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Dec 14, 2017 - New York 111 vs. Brooklyn 104
- Oct 27, 2017 - New York 107 vs. Brooklyn 86
- Mar 16, 2017 - Brooklyn 121 vs. New York 110
- Mar 12, 2017 - Brooklyn 120 vs. New York 112
- Feb 01, 2017 - New York 95 vs. Brooklyn 90
- Nov 09, 2016 - New York 110 vs. Brooklyn 96
- Apr 01, 2016 - New York 105 vs. Brooklyn 91
- Feb 19, 2016 - Brooklyn 109 vs. New York 98
- Jan 13, 2016 - Brooklyn 110 vs. New York 104
- Dec 04, 2015 - New York 108 vs. Brooklyn 91
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Kemba is doubtful vs. Kings on Monday
This was a scary injury for Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics
-
Butler hears boos in Philly return
76ers fans booed Jimmy Butler mercilessly upon his return to Philadelphia on Saturday night
-
Lakers off to best start for an LBJ team
For the fifth time this season, the Lakers rallied from a double-digit deficit to win a game...
-
LaVine hits 13 3s, game-winner vs. CHA
LaVine also hit the game-winner with less than a second remaining, and finished with 49 points
-
Rondo fined $35K for abuse of official
Rondo had a minor meltdown during the Lakers' win over the Thunder on Friday night
-
NBA Sneaker King Rankings: Vol. 4
It's time to find out who's bringing the shoe heat in Vol. 4 of our Sneaker King power rankings
-
76ers open season with win over Celtics
The Sixers got their season started with a big win over the Celtics
-
Siakam shines, Lonzo benched in Raps win
Five takeaways from Toronto's opening-night OT win over New Orleans