Who's Playing

Denver @ New York

Current Records: Denver 47-23; New York 41-30

What to Know

The Denver Nuggets are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the New York Knicks at 1 p.m. ET March 18 at Madison Square Garden. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Nuggets didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons on the road on Thursday as they won 119-100. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, almost posting a triple-double on 30 points, ten rebounds, and nine dimes.

Meanwhile, New York had enough points to win and then some against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, taking their matchup 123-107. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 33-20 deficit. The Knicks can attribute much of their success to point guard Immanuel Quickley, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver is expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 15-point spread on Thursday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.

The Nuggets are now 47-23 while New York sits at 41-30. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Denver comes into the contest boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 50.80%. But the Knicks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.50%, which places them third in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Odds

The Nuggets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Denver have won 13 out of their last 15 games against New York.