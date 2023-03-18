Who's Playing
Denver @ New York
Current Records: Denver 47-23; New York 41-30
What to Know
The Denver Nuggets are staying on the road Saturday to face off against the New York Knicks at 1 p.m. ET March 18 at Madison Square Garden. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
The Nuggets didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Pistons on the road on Thursday as they won 119-100. Center Nikola Jokic continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, almost posting a triple-double on 30 points, ten rebounds, and nine dimes.
Meanwhile, New York had enough points to win and then some against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday, taking their matchup 123-107. The victory came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 33-20 deficit. The Knicks can attribute much of their success to point guard Immanuel Quickley, who dropped a double-double on 26 points and ten boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Denver is expected to win a tight contest. They covered a 15-point spread on Thursday, so bettors might be thinking that will translate to further success against a lower spread.
The Nuggets are now 47-23 while New York sits at 41-30. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Denver comes into the contest boasting the highest field goal percentage in the league at 50.80%. But the Knicks have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.50%, which places them third in the league. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Altitude 2 Sports
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $199.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a slight 2-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won 13 out of their last 15 games against New York.
- Nov 16, 2022 - New York 106 vs. Denver 103
- Feb 08, 2022 - Denver 132 vs. New York 115
- Dec 04, 2021 - Denver 113 vs. New York 99
- May 05, 2021 - Denver 113 vs. New York 97
- Jan 10, 2021 - Denver 114 vs. New York 89
- Dec 15, 2019 - Denver 111 vs. New York 105
- Dec 05, 2019 - Denver 129 vs. New York 92
- Mar 22, 2019 - Denver 111 vs. New York 93
- Jan 01, 2019 - Denver 115 vs. New York 108
- Jan 25, 2018 - Denver 130 vs. New York 118
- Oct 30, 2017 - New York 116 vs. Denver 110
- Feb 10, 2017 - Denver 131 vs. New York 123
- Dec 17, 2016 - Denver 127 vs. New York 114
- Mar 08, 2016 - Denver 110 vs. New York 94
- Feb 07, 2016 - Denver 101 vs. New York 96