How to watch Knicks vs. Nuggets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
New York (home) vs. Denver (away)
Current Records: New York 4-17; Denver 13-5
What to Know
The New York Knicks are 1-7 against the Denver Nuggets since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Thursday. New York will take on Denver at 7:30 p.m. ET at home. The Knicks are limping into the matchup on a seven-game losing streak.
The night started off rough for the Knicks on Monday, and it ended that way, too. They took a serious blow against the Milwaukee Bucks, falling 132-88. The Knicks were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 72-45.
Meanwhile, Denver came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, falling 105-96. SG Will Barton had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 37 minutes but picked up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting.
These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York is worst in the league in points per game, with only 100.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Knicks, the Nuggets come into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 101.9. New York might struggle to break 100.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Altitude 2 Sports
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Nuggets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Knicks.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: 202
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Denver have won seven out of their last eight games against New York.
- Mar 22, 2019 - Denver 111 vs. New York 93
- Jan 01, 2019 - Denver 115 vs. New York 108
- Jan 25, 2018 - Denver 130 vs. New York 118
- Oct 30, 2017 - New York 116 vs. Denver 110
- Feb 10, 2017 - Denver 131 vs. New York 123
- Dec 17, 2016 - Denver 127 vs. New York 114
- Mar 08, 2016 - Denver 110 vs. New York 94
- Feb 07, 2016 - Denver 101 vs. New York 96
