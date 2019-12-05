How to watch Knicks vs. Nuggets: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New York (home) vs. Denver (away)

Current Records: New York 4-17; Denver 13-5

What to Know

The New York Knicks are 1-7 against the Denver Nuggets since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Thursday. New York will take on Denver at 7:30 p.m. ET at home. The Knicks are limping into the matchup on a seven-game losing streak.

The night started off rough for the Knicks on Monday, and it ended that way, too. They took a serious blow against the Milwaukee Bucks, falling 132-88. The Knicks were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 72-45.

Meanwhile, Denver came up short against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, falling 105-96. SG Will Barton had a pretty forgettable game: he played for 37 minutes but picked up just five points on 2-for-11 shooting.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: New York is worst in the league in points per game, with only 100.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Knicks, the Nuggets come into the contest boasting the fewest points allowed per game in the league at 101.9. New York might struggle to break 100.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Altitude 2 Sports

Online streaming: fuboTV

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Nuggets are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Knicks.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Nuggets as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: 202

Series History

Denver have won seven out of their last eight games against New York.