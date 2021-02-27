Who's Playing

Indiana @ New York

Current Records: Indiana 15-16; New York 16-17

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 27 at Madison Square Garden. New York should still be riding high after a win, while the Pacers will be looking to regain their footing.

Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 118-112 to the Boston Celtics. Power forward Domantas Sabonis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points and nine assists along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between New York and the Sacramento Kings on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as New York wrapped it up with a 140-121 victory at home. New York's shooting guard Immanuel Quickley was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 25 points.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Indiana is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Now might not be the best time to take the Pacers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Indiana was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 106-102 to the Knicks. Can Indiana avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Pacers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Indiana have won 13 out of their last 19 games against New York.