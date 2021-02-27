Who's Playing
Indiana @ New York
Current Records: Indiana 15-16; New York 16-17
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 27 at Madison Square Garden. New York should still be riding high after a win, while the Pacers will be looking to regain their footing.
Indiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Friday as they fell 118-112 to the Boston Celtics. Power forward Domantas Sabonis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 24 points and nine assists along with six rebounds.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between New York and the Sacramento Kings on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as New York wrapped it up with a 140-121 victory at home. New York's shooting guard Immanuel Quickley was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 25 points.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Indiana is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. Now might not be the best time to take the Pacers against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Indiana was close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 106-102 to the Knicks. Can Indiana avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Pacers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Indiana have won 13 out of their last 19 games against New York.
- Jan 02, 2021 - New York 106 vs. Indiana 102
- Dec 23, 2020 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 107
- Feb 21, 2020 - Indiana 106 vs. New York 98
- Feb 01, 2020 - New York 92 vs. Indiana 85
- Dec 07, 2019 - Indiana 104 vs. New York 103
- Mar 12, 2019 - Indiana 103 vs. New York 98
- Jan 11, 2019 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 106
- Dec 16, 2018 - Indiana 110 vs. New York 99
- Oct 31, 2018 - Indiana 107 vs. New York 101
- Feb 11, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 113
- Dec 04, 2017 - Indiana 115 vs. New York 97
- Nov 05, 2017 - New York 108 vs. Indiana 101
- Mar 14, 2017 - New York 87 vs. Indiana 81
- Jan 23, 2017 - New York 109 vs. Indiana 103
- Jan 07, 2017 - Indiana 123 vs. New York 109
- Dec 20, 2016 - New York 118 vs. Indiana 111
- Apr 12, 2016 - Indiana 102 vs. New York 90
- Apr 03, 2016 - Indiana 92 vs. New York 87
- Feb 24, 2016 - Indiana 108 vs. New York 105