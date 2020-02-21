How to watch Knicks vs. Pacers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Indiana @ New York

Current Records: Indiana 32-23; New York 17-38

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the New York Knicks will meet up at 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Madison Square Garden. If the game is anything like their last meeting in February, where New York won 92-85, we could be in for a big score.

Indiana was able to grind out a solid victory over the Milwaukee Bucks last Wednesday, winning 118-111. Small forward T.J. Warren was the offensive standout of the contest for the Pacers, picking up 35 points in addition to seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, the matchup between New York and the Washington Wizards last week was not a total blowout, but with New York falling 114-96 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. New York got a solid performance out of point guard Elfrid Payton, who had 19 points and eight assists along with five steals; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Indiana's win brought them up to 32-23 while New York's loss pulled them down to 17-38. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Indiana ranks third in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 47.80% on the season. Less enviably, New York is third worst in the league in points per game, with only 104.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana

Fox Sports Midwest - Indiana Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Indiana have won 11 out of their last 16 games against New York.