Who's Playing

Indiana @ New York

Current Records: Indiana 15-16; New York 16-17

What to Know

The Indiana Pacers might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 27 at Madison Square Garden. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

The Pacers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 118-112 to the Boston Celtics. Despite the loss, Indiana got a solid performance out of power forward Domantas Sabonis, who had 24 points and nine assists in addition to six rebounds.

Meanwhile, New York strolled past the Sacramento Kings with points to spare this past Thursday, taking the game 140-121. New York's shooting guard Immanuel Quickley was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 25 points.

New York's victory lifted them to 16-17 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 15-16. We'll see if the Knicks can repeat their recent success or if Indiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

The Sports Network

The Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pacers as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Indiana have won 13 out of their last 19 games against New York.

Jan 02, 2021 - New York 106 vs. Indiana 102

Dec 23, 2020 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 107

Feb 21, 2020 - Indiana 106 vs. New York 98

Feb 01, 2020 - New York 92 vs. Indiana 85

Dec 07, 2019 - Indiana 104 vs. New York 103

Mar 12, 2019 - Indiana 103 vs. New York 98

Jan 11, 2019 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 106

Dec 16, 2018 - Indiana 110 vs. New York 99

Oct 31, 2018 - Indiana 107 vs. New York 101

Feb 11, 2018 - Indiana 121 vs. New York 113

Dec 04, 2017 - Indiana 115 vs. New York 97

Nov 05, 2017 - New York 108 vs. Indiana 101

Mar 14, 2017 - New York 87 vs. Indiana 81

Jan 23, 2017 - New York 109 vs. Indiana 103

Jan 07, 2017 - Indiana 123 vs. New York 109

Dec 20, 2016 - New York 118 vs. Indiana 111

Apr 12, 2016 - Indiana 102 vs. New York 90

Apr 03, 2016 - Indiana 92 vs. New York 87

Feb 24, 2016 - Indiana 108 vs. New York 105

Injury Report for New York

Elfrid Payton: Out (Hamstring)

Mitchell Robinson: Out (Hand)

Injury Report for Indiana