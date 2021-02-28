Who's Playing
Indiana @ New York
Current Records: Indiana 15-16; New York 16-17
What to Know
The Indiana Pacers might have tired legs after a matchup yesterday as they head on the road against the New York Knicks at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 27 at Madison Square Garden. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
The Pacers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 118-112 to the Boston Celtics. Despite the loss, Indiana got a solid performance out of power forward Domantas Sabonis, who had 24 points and nine assists in addition to six rebounds.
Meanwhile, New York strolled past the Sacramento Kings with points to spare this past Thursday, taking the game 140-121. New York's shooting guard Immanuel Quickley was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 25 points.
New York's victory lifted them to 16-17 while Indiana's defeat dropped them down to 15-16. We'll see if the Knicks can repeat their recent success or if Indiana bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: The Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Knicks are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Pacers, according to the latest NBA odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Pacers as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Indiana have won 13 out of their last 19 games against New York.
Injury Report for New York
- Elfrid Payton: Out (Hamstring)
- Mitchell Robinson: Out (Hand)
Injury Report for Indiana
- Malcolm Brogdon: Game-Time Decision (Knee)
- Caris LeVert: Out (Abdomen)
- T.J. Warren: Out (Foot)