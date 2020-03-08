How to watch Knicks vs. Pistons: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Detroit @ New York

Current Records: Detroit 20-44; New York 19-44

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Detroit staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Pistons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 111-105 to the Utah Jazz. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of power forward Christian Wood, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, New York found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 126-103 punch to the gut against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. New York's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Elfrid Payton, who had 18 points and eight assists along with nine boards.

Detroit isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 5.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Detroit is now 20-44 while New York sits at 19-44. The Pistons are 16-27 after losses this year, New York 12-31.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports - Detroit

Fox Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.00

Odds

The Knicks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 210

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Detroit have won 11 out of their last 16 games against New York.