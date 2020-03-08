How to watch Knicks vs. Pistons: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NBA game
How to watch Knicks vs. Pistons basketball game
Who's Playing
Detroit @ New York
Current Records: Detroit 20-44; New York 19-44
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Detroit staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
The Pistons were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 111-105 to the Utah Jazz. A silver lining for Detroit was the play of power forward Christian Wood, who posted a double-double on 30 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, New York found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 126-103 punch to the gut against the Oklahoma City Thunder this past Friday. New York's loss came about despite a quality game from point guard Elfrid Payton, who had 18 points and eight assists along with nine boards.
Detroit isn't expected to pull this one out, but with the spread at only 5.5, it might come down to a lucky bounce or two. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Detroit is now 20-44 while New York sits at 19-44. The Pistons are 16-27 after losses this year, New York 12-31.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $30.00
Odds
The Knicks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 210
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Detroit have won 11 out of their last 16 games against New York.
- Feb 08, 2020 - New York 95 vs. Detroit 92
- Nov 06, 2019 - Detroit 122 vs. New York 102
- Apr 10, 2019 - Detroit 115 vs. New York 89
- Feb 08, 2019 - Detroit 120 vs. New York 103
- Feb 05, 2019 - Detroit 105 vs. New York 92
- Nov 27, 2018 - Detroit 115 vs. New York 108
- Mar 31, 2018 - Detroit 115 vs. New York 109
- Dec 22, 2017 - Detroit 104 vs. New York 101
- Oct 21, 2017 - Detroit 111 vs. New York 107
- Mar 27, 2017 - New York 109 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 11, 2017 - Detroit 112 vs. New York 92
- Nov 16, 2016 - New York 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Nov 01, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. New York 89
- Mar 05, 2016 - New York 102 vs. Detroit 89
- Feb 04, 2016 - Detroit 111 vs. New York 105
- Dec 29, 2015 - New York 108 vs. Detroit 96
Watch This Game Live
