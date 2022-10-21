Who's Playing

Detroit @ New York

Current Records: Detroit 1-0; New York 0-1

What to Know

The Detroit Pistons will square off against the New York Knicks on the road at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Madison Square Garden. Detroit hasn't won a matchup against the Knicks since Nov. 6 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Detroit sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 113-109 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Having forecasted a close victory for the Pistons, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Bojan Bogdanovic (24 points) was the top scorer for Detroit.

Speaking of close games: New York fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 115-112. The loss was just more heartbreak for New York, who fell 118-114 when the teams previously met in March. R.J. Barrett had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 3-for-18 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Detroit's victory lifted them to 1-0 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Pistons can repeat their recent success or if the Knicks bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $92.00

Odds

The Knicks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New York have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Detroit.