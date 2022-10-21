Who's Playing
Detroit @ New York
Current Records: Detroit 1-0; New York 0-1
What to Know
The Detroit Pistons will square off against the New York Knicks on the road at 7:30 p.m. ET Friday at Madison Square Garden. Detroit hasn't won a matchup against the Knicks since Nov. 6 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Detroit sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 113-109 win over the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. Having forecasted a close victory for the Pistons, the oddsmakers were right on the money. Bojan Bogdanovic (24 points) was the top scorer for Detroit.
Speaking of close games: New York fought the good fight in their overtime game against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 115-112. The loss was just more heartbreak for New York, who fell 118-114 when the teams previously met in March. R.J. Barrett had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 3-for-18 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
Detroit's victory lifted them to 1-0 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if the Pistons can repeat their recent success or if the Knicks bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Bally Sports - Detroit
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $92.00
Odds
The Knicks are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Pistons, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
New York have won 12 out of their last 23 games against Detroit.
- Mar 27, 2022 - New York 104 vs. Detroit 102
- Dec 29, 2021 - New York 94 vs. Detroit 85
- Dec 21, 2021 - New York 105 vs. Detroit 91
- Apr 03, 2021 - New York 125 vs. Detroit 81
- Mar 04, 2021 - New York 114 vs. Detroit 104
- Feb 28, 2021 - New York 109 vs. Detroit 90
- Mar 08, 2020 - New York 96 vs. Detroit 84
- Feb 08, 2020 - New York 95 vs. Detroit 92
- Nov 06, 2019 - Detroit 122 vs. New York 102
- Apr 10, 2019 - Detroit 115 vs. New York 89
- Feb 08, 2019 - Detroit 120 vs. New York 103
- Feb 05, 2019 - Detroit 105 vs. New York 92
- Nov 27, 2018 - Detroit 115 vs. New York 108
- Mar 31, 2018 - Detroit 115 vs. New York 109
- Dec 22, 2017 - Detroit 104 vs. New York 101
- Oct 21, 2017 - Detroit 111 vs. New York 107
- Mar 27, 2017 - New York 109 vs. Detroit 95
- Mar 11, 2017 - Detroit 112 vs. New York 92
- Nov 16, 2016 - New York 105 vs. Detroit 102
- Nov 01, 2016 - Detroit 102 vs. New York 89
- Mar 05, 2016 - New York 102 vs. Detroit 89
- Feb 04, 2016 - Detroit 111 vs. New York 105
- Dec 29, 2015 - New York 108 vs. Detroit 96