Who's Playing

Detroit @ New York

Current Records: Detroit 3-9; New York 5-6

What to Know

This Friday, the Detroit Pistons are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 118.33 points per matchup. They are staying on the road on Friday to face off against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden. The Pistons haven't won a contest against New York since Nov. 6 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Detroit received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 128-112 to the Boston Celtics. The losing side was boosted by shooting guard Jaden Ivey, who posted a double-double on 19 points and ten boards in addition to six dimes.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for the Knicks on Wednesday, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 112-85 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets. New York was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 69-44. Power forward Julius Randle put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds.

These two teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports - Detroit

Bally Sports - Detroit Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

New York have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Detroit.