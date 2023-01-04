Who's Playing

San Antonio @ New York

Current Records: San Antonio 12-25; New York 20-18

What to Know

The New York Knicks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 4 at Madison Square Garden. New York should still be feeling good after a win, while San Antonio will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Knicks strolled past the Phoenix Suns with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 102-83. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and posted a double-double on 28 points and 16 rebounds in addition to six dimes. That makes it four consecutive games in which Randle has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: San Antonio lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 139-103. San Antonio was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 74-47. One thing holding the Spurs back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Malaki Branham, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.

The Knicks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

San Antonio's defeat took them down to 12-25 while New York's victory pulled them up to 20-18. Allowing an average of 121 points per game, San Antonio hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports - Southwest

Bally Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $100.00

Odds

The Knicks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Antonio have won ten out of their last 15 games against New York.