Who's Playing
San Antonio @ New York
Current Records: San Antonio 12-25; New York 20-18
What to Know
The New York Knicks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the San Antonio Spurs at 7:30 p.m. ET Jan. 4 at Madison Square Garden. New York should still be feeling good after a win, while San Antonio will be looking to get back in the win column.
The Knicks strolled past the Phoenix Suns with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 102-83. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and posted a double-double on 28 points and 16 rebounds in addition to six dimes. That makes it four consecutive games in which Randle has had at least 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: San Antonio lost to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 139-103. San Antonio was in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 74-47. One thing holding the Spurs back was the mediocre play of shooting guard Malaki Branham, who did not have his best game: he finished with only nine points on 4-for-10 shooting in his 25 minutes on the court.
The Knicks are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.
San Antonio's defeat took them down to 12-25 while New York's victory pulled them up to 20-18. Allowing an average of 121 points per game, San Antonio hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Bally Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $100.00
Odds
The Knicks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Spurs, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
San Antonio have won ten out of their last 15 games against New York.
- Dec 29, 2022 - San Antonio 122 vs. New York 115
- Jan 10, 2022 - New York 111 vs. San Antonio 96
- Dec 07, 2021 - New York 121 vs. San Antonio 109
- May 13, 2021 - New York 102 vs. San Antonio 98
- Mar 02, 2021 - San Antonio 119 vs. New York 93
- Nov 23, 2019 - San Antonio 111 vs. New York 104
- Oct 23, 2019 - San Antonio 120 vs. New York 111
- Mar 15, 2019 - San Antonio 109 vs. New York 83
- Feb 24, 2019 - New York 130 vs. San Antonio 118
- Jan 02, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. New York 91
- Dec 28, 2017 - San Antonio 119 vs. New York 107
- Mar 25, 2017 - San Antonio 106 vs. New York 98
- Feb 12, 2017 - New York 94 vs. San Antonio 90
- Jan 08, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. New York 99
- Nov 02, 2015 - San Antonio 94 vs. New York 84