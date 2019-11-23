How to watch Knicks vs. Spurs: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

New York (home) vs. San Antonio (away)

Current Records: New York 4-11; San Antonio 5-11

What to Know

The San Antonio Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.13 points per game. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The Spurs stagger in eager to bring about an end to their eight-game losing streak.

San Antonio received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 115-104 to the Philadelphia 76ers. SG Bryn Forbes had a rough night: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, New York was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 109-104 to Philadelphia. New York got a solid performance out of SF Marcus Morris, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 boards in addition to six assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, San Antonio are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Spurs against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spurs have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. But the Knicks have only been able to knock down 42.70% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports - Southwest

Fox Sports - Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $49.00

Odds

The Spurs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Knicks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 218

Series History

San Antonio have won seven out of their last nine games against New York.