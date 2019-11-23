How to watch Knicks vs. Spurs: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Knicks vs. Spurs basketball game
Who's Playing
New York (home) vs. San Antonio (away)
Current Records: New York 4-11; San Antonio 5-11
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs need to shore up a defense that is allowing 116.13 points per game. They will square off against the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The Spurs stagger in eager to bring about an end to their eight-game losing streak.
San Antonio received a tough blow on Friday as they fell 115-104 to the Philadelphia 76ers. SG Bryn Forbes had a rough night: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, New York was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 109-104 to Philadelphia. New York got a solid performance out of SF Marcus Morris, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 13 boards in addition to six assists; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.
Barring any buzzer beaters, San Antonio are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Spurs against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past four consecutive games.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Spurs have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the fifth highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. But the Knicks have only been able to knock down 42.70% percent of their shots, which is the third lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: Fox Sports - Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $49.00
Odds
The Spurs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Knicks.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 218
Series History
San Antonio have won seven out of their last nine games against New York.
- Oct 23, 2019 - San Antonio 120 vs. New York 111
- Mar 15, 2019 - San Antonio 109 vs. New York 83
- Feb 24, 2019 - New York 130 vs. San Antonio 118
- Jan 02, 2018 - San Antonio 100 vs. New York 91
- Dec 28, 2017 - San Antonio 119 vs. New York 107
- Mar 25, 2017 - San Antonio 106 vs. New York 98
- Feb 12, 2017 - New York 94 vs. San Antonio 90
- Jan 08, 2016 - San Antonio 100 vs. New York 99
- Nov 02, 2015 - San Antonio 94 vs. New York 84
