How to watch Knicks vs. Suns: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ New York

Current Records: Phoenix 16-24; New York 11-30

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The contest between Phoenix and the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Phoenix falling 123-110. SF Kelly Oubre Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for the New York Knicks on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. The over/under? 230. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

The losses put the Suns at 16-24 and New York at 11-30. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Phoenix rank second in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 23.3 on average. Less enviably, New York is second worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22.7 on average.

How To Watch

  • When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
  • TV: Fox Sports - Arizona
  • Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Phoenix have won five out of their last nine games against New York.

  • Jan 03, 2020 - Phoenix 120 vs. New York 112
  • Mar 06, 2019 - Phoenix 107 vs. New York 96
  • Dec 17, 2018 - Phoenix 128 vs. New York 110
  • Jan 26, 2018 - New York 107 vs. Phoenix 85
  • Nov 03, 2017 - New York 120 vs. Phoenix 107
  • Jan 21, 2017 - Phoenix 107 vs. New York 105
  • Dec 13, 2016 - Phoenix 113 vs. New York 111
  • Mar 09, 2016 - New York 128 vs. Phoenix 97
  • Jan 29, 2016 - New York 102 vs. Phoenix 84
