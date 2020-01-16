How to watch Knicks vs. Suns: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Phoenix @ New York

Current Records: Phoenix 16-24; New York 11-30

What to Know

The Phoenix Suns will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The contest between Phoenix and the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday was not particularly close, with Phoenix falling 123-110. SF Kelly Oubre Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-16 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for the New York Knicks on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. The over/under? 230. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

The losses put the Suns at 16-24 and New York at 11-30. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Phoenix rank second in the league when it comes to fouls drawn per game, with 23.3 on average. Less enviably, New York is second worst in the league in fouls per game, with 22.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports - Arizona

Fox Sports - Arizona Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Phoenix have won five out of their last nine games against New York.