Who's Playing

Oklahoma City @ New York

Current Records: Oklahoma City 5-7; New York 6-6

What to Know

The New York Knicks are 3-10 against the Oklahoma City Thunder since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Knicks' homestand continues as they prepare to take on Oklahoma City at noon ET Nov. 13 at Madison Square Garden. If the contest is anything like the Thunder's 127-123 victory from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

New York netted a 121-112 win over the Detroit Pistons on Friday. New York relied on the efforts of point guard Jalen Brunson, who had 26 points and seven assists, and small forward R.J. Barrett, who had 30 points and five assists along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors typically have all the answers at home, but on Friday Oklahoma City proved too difficult a challenge. Oklahoma City enjoyed a cozy 132-113 win over the Raptors. The Thunder's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the charge as he had 20 points.

Their wins bumped the Knicks to 6-6 and Oklahoma City to 5-7. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, New York and Oklahoma City will really light up the scoreboard.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma

Bally Sports Oklahoma Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Oklahoma City have won ten out of their last 13 games against New York.