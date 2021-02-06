Who's Playing

Portland @ New York

Current Records: Portland 12-9; New York 10-13

What to Know

This Saturday, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.48 points per contest. They will take on the New York Knicks on the road at 1 p.m. ET Saturday at Madison Square Garden. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It was all tied up 57-57 at the half for Portland and the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, but the Trail Blazers stepped up in the second half for a 121-105 victory. Among those leading the charge for Portland was power forward Carmelo Anthony, who had 22 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, New York narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Chicago Bulls 107-103. New York's power forward Julius Randle did his thing and shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 27 points, six assists and six rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Portland is expected to win a tight contest. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 8-3 ATS in away games but only 10-11 all in all.

The Trail Blazers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Knicks in the teams' previous meeting last month, sneaking past 116-113. The rematch might be a little tougher for Portland since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Trail Blazers are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Portland have won eight out of their last 11 games against New York.