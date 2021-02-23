Who's Playing
Golden State @ New York
Current Records: Golden State 16-15; New York 15-16
What to Know
The Golden State Warriors' road trip will continue as they head to Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the New York Knicks. New York should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Warriors will be looking to get back in the win column.
It was close but no cigar for Golden State as they fell 102-100 to the Charlotte Hornets this past Saturday. A silver lining for Golden State was the play of shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 25 points along with six rebounds.
Speaking of close games: New York came out on top in a nail-biter against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, sneaking past 103-99. The squad ran away with 61 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. It was another big night for New York's power forward Julius Randle, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 14 boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Warriors are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Golden State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Golden State is now 16-15 while New York sits at 15-16. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Golden State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.20%, which places them second in the league. But New York is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43%, which places them first in the league. We'll see if that edge gives the Knicks a route to victory.
Odds
The Warriors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Golden State have won eight out of their last ten games against New York.
- Jan 21, 2021 - New York 119 vs. Golden State 104
- Dec 11, 2019 - New York 124 vs. Golden State 122
- Jan 08, 2019 - Golden State 122 vs. New York 95
- Oct 26, 2018 - Golden State 128 vs. New York 100
- Feb 26, 2018 - Golden State 125 vs. New York 111
- Jan 23, 2018 - Golden State 123 vs. New York 112
- Mar 05, 2017 - Golden State 112 vs. New York 105
- Dec 15, 2016 - Golden State 103 vs. New York 90
- Mar 16, 2016 - Golden State 121 vs. New York 85
- Jan 31, 2016 - Golden State 116 vs. New York 95