Who's Playing

Golden State @ New York

Current Records: Golden State 16-15; New York 15-16

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors' road trip will continue as they head to Madison Square Garden at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday to face off against the New York Knicks. New York should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Warriors will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was close but no cigar for Golden State as they fell 102-100 to the Charlotte Hornets this past Saturday. A silver lining for Golden State was the play of shooting guard Kelly Oubre Jr., who had 25 points along with six rebounds.

Speaking of close games: New York came out on top in a nail-biter against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, sneaking past 103-99. The squad ran away with 61 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those in the second to pick up the win. It was another big night for New York's power forward Julius Randle, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 14 boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Warriors are expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take Golden State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Golden State is now 16-15 while New York sits at 15-16. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Golden State have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.20%, which places them second in the league. But New York is even better: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 43%, which places them first in the league. We'll see if that edge gives the Knicks a route to victory.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warriors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Golden State have won eight out of their last ten games against New York.