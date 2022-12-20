Who's Playing

Golden State @ New York

Current Records: Golden State 15-16; New York 17-13

What to Know

The Golden State Warriors are 11-3 against the New York Knicks since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Tuesday. Golden State will take on New York on the road at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Warriors aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last matchup, so don't count them out.

Golden State strolled past the Toronto Raptors with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 126-110. Golden State's shooting guard Jordan Poole was one of the most active players for the team, shooting 5-for-11 from beyond the arc and finishing with 43 points and six assists.

Meanwhile, New York sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 109-106 win over the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. New York's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but power forward Julius Randle led the charge as he posted a double-double on 25 points and 14 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Randle has had at least 12 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Warriors to 15-16 and the Knicks to 17-13. Allowing an average of 116.61 points per game, Golden State hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming contest.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $125.00

Odds

The Knicks are a 4.5-point favorite against the Warriors, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Golden State have won 11 out of their last 14 games against New York.