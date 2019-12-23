How to watch Knicks vs. Wizards: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Monday's NBA game
Who's Playing
Washington @ New York
Current Records: Washington 8-20; New York 7-23
What to Know
The Washington Wizards are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.89 points per contest in their contest on Monday. Their will hit the road for the third straight week as they head to the New York Knicks' court at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Despite their defensive woes, Washington struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 117.36 points per game.
The Wizards ended up a good deal behind the Philadelphia 76ers when they played on Saturday, losing 125-108. SF Davis Bertans had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-13 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for New York on Saturday, and boy were they were right. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit this year, gifting the Milwaukee Bucks an easy 123-102 victory. New York was down 95-70 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Washington has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.40% from the floor on average, which is the highest shooting percentage allowed in the league. But New York has only been able to knock down 42.80% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $84.50
Odds
The Knicks are a 3.5-point favorite against the Wizards, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Knicks as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 231
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Washington have won 11 out of their last 14 games against New York.
- Apr 07, 2019 - New York 113 vs. Washington 110
- Jan 17, 2019 - Washington 101 vs. New York 100
- Dec 03, 2018 - Washington 110 vs. New York 107
- Nov 04, 2018 - Washington 108 vs. New York 95
- Mar 25, 2018 - New York 101 vs. Washington 97
- Feb 14, 2018 - Washington 118 vs. New York 113
- Jan 03, 2018 - Washington 121 vs. New York 103
- Apr 06, 2017 - Washington 106 vs. New York 103
- Jan 31, 2017 - Washington 117 vs. New York 101
- Jan 19, 2017 - Washington 113 vs. New York 110
- Nov 17, 2016 - Washington 119 vs. New York 112
- Mar 19, 2016 - Washington 99 vs. New York 89
- Feb 09, 2016 - Washington 111 vs. New York 108
- Oct 31, 2015 - New York 117 vs. Washington 110
