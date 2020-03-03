How to watch Lakers vs. 76ers: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Philadelphia 37-24; Los Angeles 46-13

What to Know

The Philadelphia 76ers will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Staples Center at 10 p.m. ET Tuesday. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The 76ers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 136-130 to the Los Angeles Clippers. Philadelphia got a solid performance out of shooting guard Shake Milton, who shot 7-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 39 points and five dimes; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 122-114 on Sunday. It was another big night for Los Angeles' small forward LeBron James, who dropped a triple-double on 34 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds. LBJ now has 13 triple-doubles this season.

Philadelphia is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money in their wallets whenever they hit the road.

The 76ers are now 37-24 while Los Angeles sits at 46-13. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Philadelphia comes into the game boasting the fourth fewest steals given up per game in the league at 6.9. But Los Angeles ranks fourth in the league when it comes to steals per game, with 8.58 on average. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $70.00

Odds

The Lakers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the 76ers, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 220

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won six out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.