Who's Playing

Philadelphia @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Philadelphia 31-13; Los Angeles 28-16

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading back home. They will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday at Staples Center. Philadelphia will be strutting in after a win while the Lakers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between Los Angeles and the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with Los Angeles falling 128-111 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. Los Angeles was down 102-76 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Point guard Dennis Schroder put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 15 points and seven assists.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia beat the Golden State Warriors 108-98 on Tuesday. The 76ers can attribute much of their success to center Tony Bradley, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and 11 boards, and power forward Tobias Harris, who posted a double-double on 25 points and 13 rebounds. Bradley's performance made up for a slower matchup against the New York Knicks on Sunday. Bradley's points were the most he has had all season.

The Lakers are expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

In the teams' previous meeting in January, Los Angeles and the 76ers were neck-and-neck, but Los Angeles came up empty-handed after a 107-106 loss. Maybe Los Angeles will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 10 p.m. ET

Thursday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The 76ers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Lakers, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the 76ers as a 4.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Philadelphia have won seven out of their last 11 games against Los Angeles.

Jan 27, 2021 - Philadelphia 107 vs. Los Angeles 106

Mar 03, 2020 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Philadelphia 107

Jan 25, 2020 - Philadelphia 108 vs. Los Angeles 91

Feb 10, 2019 - Philadelphia 143 vs. Los Angeles 120

Jan 29, 2019 - Philadelphia 121 vs. Los Angeles 105

Dec 07, 2017 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Philadelphia 104

Nov 15, 2017 - Philadelphia 115 vs. Los Angeles 109

Mar 12, 2017 - Philadelphia 118 vs. Los Angeles 116

Dec 16, 2016 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Philadelphia 89

Jan 01, 2016 - Los Angeles 93 vs. Philadelphia 84

Dec 01, 2015 - Philadelphia 103 vs. Los Angeles 91

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Anthony Davis: Out (Calf)

LeBron James: Out (Ankle)

Jared Dudley: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for Philadelphia