How to watch Lakers vs. Bucks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Milwaukee @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Milwaukee 53-9; Los Angeles 47-13

What to Know

The Milwaukee Bucks are 7-2 against the Los Angeles Lakers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. They will face off against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Bucks strolled past the Indiana Pacers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 119-100. Milwaukee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six dimes, and shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo, who had 19 points along with seven rebounds. That makes it 17 consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Los Angeles and the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 120-107 win at home. Power forward Anthony Davis had a stellar game for the Lakers as he dropped a double-double on 37 points and 13 boards.

The wins brought Milwaukee up to 53-9 and Los Angeles to 47-13. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.10%, which places them first in the league. But Los Angeles ranks first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Milwaukee have won seven out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.