How to watch Lakers vs. Bucks: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
How to watch Lakers vs. Bucks basketball game
Who's Playing
Milwaukee @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Milwaukee 53-9; Los Angeles 47-13
What to Know
The Milwaukee Bucks are 7-2 against the Los Angeles Lakers since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Friday. They will face off against one another at 10:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Bucks strolled past the Indiana Pacers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 119-100. Milwaukee's success was spearheaded by the efforts of power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who posted a double-double on 29 points and 12 rebounds in addition to six dimes, and shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo, who had 19 points along with seven rebounds. That makes it 17 consecutive games in which Antetokounmpo has had at least 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Los Angeles and the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Los Angeles wrapped it up with a 120-107 win at home. Power forward Anthony Davis had a stellar game for the Lakers as he dropped a double-double on 37 points and 13 boards.
The wins brought Milwaukee up to 53-9 and Los Angeles to 47-13. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Milwaukee have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.10%, which places them first in the league. But Los Angeles ranks first in the league when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Milwaukee have won seven out of their last nine games against Los Angeles.
- Dec 19, 2019 - Milwaukee 111 vs. Los Angeles 104
- Mar 19, 2019 - Milwaukee 115 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Mar 01, 2019 - Milwaukee 131 vs. Los Angeles 120
- Mar 30, 2018 - Milwaukee 124 vs. Los Angeles 122
- Nov 11, 2017 - Milwaukee 98 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Mar 17, 2017 - Milwaukee 107 vs. Los Angeles 103
- Feb 10, 2017 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Milwaukee 114
- Feb 22, 2016 - Milwaukee 108 vs. Los Angeles 101
- Dec 15, 2015 - Los Angeles 113 vs. Milwaukee 95
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Curry's return about future, not present
Steve Kerr said Curry being back on the court is a 'springboard into next year'
-
Takeaways from Stephen Curry's return
Stephen Curry looked great in his first game in more than four months
-
Steph Curry drops behind-the-back dime
Curry was looking to facilitate early on, then got his shot going in his second stint of playing...
-
Report: Lakers sign Dion Waiters
The Lakers are taking a big swing to try to find a bench scorer
-
Top picks: Value in Curry's return
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ at 6 p.m. ET on weekdays for all the day's best bets
-
NBA Star Index: Logo LeBron heating up
LeBron has been taking some entertaining shots -- and making them
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game