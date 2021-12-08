Who's Playing

Boston @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Boston 13-11; Los Angeles 12-12

What to Know

After a few days' rest for both teams, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Staples Center. The Lakers are out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

It was close but no cigar for Los Angeles as they fell 119-115 to the Los Angeles Clippers last Friday. The losing side was boosted by power forward Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Boston took their game against the Portland Trail Blazers this past Saturday by a conclusive 145-117 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point the Celtics had established a 103-84 advantage. Among those leading the charge for them was point guard Dennis Schroder, who shot 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finished with 31 points and eight assists.

The Lakers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-11 against the spread when favored.

Los Angeles is now 12-12 while Boston sits at 13-11. The Celtics are 6-6 after wins this season, and Los Angeles is 7-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: TNT

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $99.00

Odds

The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Celtics, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston have won eight out of their last 13 games against Los Angeles.

Nov 19, 2021 - Boston 130 vs. Los Angeles 108

Apr 15, 2021 - Boston 121 vs. Los Angeles 113

Jan 30, 2021 - Los Angeles 96 vs. Boston 95

Feb 23, 2020 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Boston 112

Jan 20, 2020 - Boston 139 vs. Los Angeles 107

Mar 09, 2019 - Boston 120 vs. Los Angeles 107

Feb 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 129 vs. Boston 128

Jan 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Boston 107

Nov 08, 2017 - Boston 107 vs. Los Angeles 96

Mar 03, 2017 - Boston 115 vs. Los Angeles 95

Feb 03, 2017 - Boston 113 vs. Los Angeles 107

Apr 03, 2016 - Boston 107 vs. Los Angeles 100

Dec 30, 2015 - Los Angeles 112 vs. Boston 104

Injury Report for Los Angeles

LeBron James: Game-Time Decision (Abdomen)

Anthony Davis: Game-Time Decision (Thumb)

Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)

Trevor Ariza: Out (Ankle)

Injury Report for Boston