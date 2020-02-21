How to watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game
How to watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies basketball game
Who's Playing
Memphis @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Memphis 28-27; Los Angeles 41-12
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday at Staples Center after a few days off. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Lakers ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 120-116 win over the Denver Nuggets. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Los Angeles relied on the efforts of small forward LeBron James, who dropped a triple-double on 32 points, 14 dimes, and 12 boards, and power forward Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds. That's four consecutive double-doubles for AD.
Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Memphis as they fell 129-125 to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Shooting guard Dillon Brooks had a pretty forgettable game, picking up six fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 4-for-14, 9-point finish.
This next game looks promising for Los Angeles, who are favored by a full 11 points. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Los Angeles got away with a 109-108 win the last time the two teams met in last November. A big part of their success was AD, so Memphis will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $120.00
Odds
The Lakers are a big 11-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 232
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Los Angeles and Memphis both have eight wins in their last 16 games.
- Nov 23, 2019 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Memphis 108
- Oct 29, 2019 - Los Angeles 120 vs. Memphis 91
- Feb 25, 2019 - Memphis 110 vs. Los Angeles 105
- Dec 23, 2018 - Memphis 107 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Dec 08, 2018 - Los Angeles 111 vs. Memphis 88
- Mar 24, 2018 - Los Angeles 100 vs. Memphis 93
- Jan 15, 2018 - Memphis 123 vs. Los Angeles 114
- Dec 27, 2017 - Memphis 109 vs. Los Angeles 99
- Nov 05, 2017 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Memphis 102
- Apr 02, 2017 - Los Angeles 108 vs. Memphis 103
- Jan 03, 2017 - Los Angeles 116 vs. Memphis 102
- Dec 03, 2016 - Memphis 103 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Mar 22, 2016 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Memphis 100
- Feb 26, 2016 - Memphis 112 vs. Los Angeles 95
- Feb 24, 2016 - Memphis 128 vs. Los Angeles 119
- Dec 27, 2015 - Memphis 112 vs. Los Angeles 96
