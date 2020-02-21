How to watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NBA game

Who's Playing

Memphis @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Memphis 28-27; Los Angeles 41-12

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Memphis Grizzlies at 10:30 p.m. ET Friday at Staples Center after a few days off. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Lakers ultimately got the result they were hoping for last week with a 120-116 win over the Denver Nuggets. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. Los Angeles relied on the efforts of small forward LeBron James, who dropped a triple-double on 32 points, 14 dimes, and 12 boards, and power forward Anthony Davis, who dropped a double-double on 33 points and ten rebounds. That's four consecutive double-doubles for AD.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Memphis as they fell 129-125 to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Shooting guard Dillon Brooks had a pretty forgettable game, picking up six fouls and turning the ball over four times en route to a 4-for-14, 9-point finish.

This next game looks promising for Los Angeles, who are favored by a full 11 points. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles got away with a 109-108 win the last time the two teams met in last November. A big part of their success was AD, so Memphis will need to focus on keeping him in check if they want to improve their luck.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: Fox Sports - Southeast

Fox Sports - Southeast Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $120.00

Odds

The Lakers are a big 11-point favorite against the Grizzlies, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 232

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles and Memphis both have eight wins in their last 16 games.