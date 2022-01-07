Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Atlanta 17-20; Los Angeles 20-19
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks' road trip will continue as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 10 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Hawks didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 108-102 win. Among those leading the charge for Atlanta was small forward Kevin Huerter, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds along with five assists.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid victory over the Kings on Tuesday, winning 122-114. The Lakers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Malik Monk led the charge as he shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 24 points.
Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Dec. 13 easily too and instead slipped up with a 132-126. In other words, don't count Los Angeles out just yet.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $71.00
Odds
The Lakers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 12 games against Atlanta.
- Mar 20, 2021 - Atlanta 99 vs. Los Angeles 94
- Feb 01, 2021 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Atlanta 99
- Dec 15, 2019 - Los Angeles 101 vs. Atlanta 96
- Nov 17, 2019 - Los Angeles 122 vs. Atlanta 101
- Feb 12, 2019 - Atlanta 117 vs. Los Angeles 113
- Nov 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Atlanta 106
- Feb 26, 2018 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Atlanta 104
- Jan 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 132 vs. Atlanta 113
- Nov 27, 2016 - Los Angeles 109 vs. Atlanta 94
- Nov 02, 2016 - Los Angeles 123 vs. Atlanta 116
- Mar 04, 2016 - Atlanta 106 vs. Los Angeles 77
- Dec 04, 2015 - Atlanta 100 vs. Los Angeles 87