Who's Playing

Atlanta @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Atlanta 17-20; Los Angeles 20-19

What to Know

The Atlanta Hawks' road trip will continue as they head to Crypto.com Arena at 10 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the Los Angeles Lakers. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Hawks didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 108-102 win. Among those leading the charge for Atlanta was small forward Kevin Huerter, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 11 rebounds along with five assists.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles was able to grind out a solid victory over the Kings on Tuesday, winning 122-114. The Lakers' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but shooting guard Malik Monk led the charge as he shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 24 points.

Atlanta is expected to win this handily, but they should have beaten the Houston Rockets Dec. 13 easily too and instead slipped up with a 132-126. In other words, don't count Los Angeles out just yet.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 10 p.m. ET

Friday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $71.00

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Los Angeles have won eight out of their last 12 games against Atlanta.