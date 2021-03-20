Who's Playing
Atlanta @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Atlanta 21-20; Los Angeles 28-13
What to Know
The Atlanta Hawks haven't won a contest against the Los Angeles Lakers since Feb. 12 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. They will face off against one another at 3:30 p.m. ET at Staples Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
Atlanta took their game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday by a conclusive 116-93 score. With the Hawks ahead 61-41 at the half, the matchup was all but over already. Point guard Trae Young and shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic were among the main playmakers for Atlanta as the former had 23 points and nine assists in addition to six rebounds and the latter shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 23 points and six boards.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't have too much trouble with the Charlotte Hornets at home on Thursday as they won 116-105. Small forward LeBron James continued his habit of dropping crazy stat lines, picking up 37 points and six assists along with eight boards.
Atlanta is expected to lose this next one by 4. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought Atlanta up to 21-20 and the Lakers to 28-13. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Hawks come into the game boasting the fourth most fouls drawn per game in the league at 20.8. But Los Angeles is even better: they enter the contest with 21.6 fouls drawn per game on average, good for second best in the league. Be prepared to get familiar with the officiating crew.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: Fox Sports - Southeast
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lakers are a 4-point favorite against the Hawks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 4.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
