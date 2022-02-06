Through 2 Quarters

Although the New York Knicks were the underdogs at tipoff, they've since taken control of the game. They are way out in front at halftime with a 71-56 lead over the Los Angeles Lakers.

New York has been relying on small forward R.J. Barrett, who has 21 points and four assists along with four rebounds, and power forward Julius Randle, who has 20 points and six assists in addition to seven boards. One thing to keep an eye out for is Immanuel Quickley's foul situation as he currently sits at three.

Los Angeles has been led by power forward Anthony Davis, who so far has 16 points and two assists in addition to five boards and three blocks. A double-double would be AD's third in a row.

This is the most points the Knicks have had yet this year going into the third quarter.

Who's Playing

New York @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New York 24-28; Los Angeles 25-28

What to Know

The New York Knicks have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. ET this past Saturday at Crypto.com Arena after having had a few days off. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

New York received a tough blow this past Wednesday as they fell 120-108 to the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite the defeat, the Knicks had strong showings from shooting guard Evan Fournier, who shot 8-for-12 from beyond the arc and finished with 30 points and five boards, and center Mitchell Robinson, who almost dropped a triple-double on 14 points, 11 rebounds, and eight blocks.

Los Angeles lost a heartbreaker to the Los Angeles Clippers when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again this past Thursday. The Lakers were just a bucket shy of a victory and fell 111-110 to Los Angeles. Power forward Anthony Davis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 30 points and 17 rebounds.

New York is expected to lose this next one by 5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 5-11 ATS when expected to lose.

The Knicks are now 24-28 while Los Angeles sits at 25-28. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: New York have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 44.10%, which places them third in the league. Less enviably, the Lakers are stumbling into the game with the fourth most points allowed per game in the league, having given up 112.2 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ABC

ABC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $58.00

Odds

The Lakers are a 5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Lakers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

New York have won eight out of their last 13 games against Los Angeles.

Nov 23, 2021 - New York 106 vs. Los Angeles 100

May 11, 2021 - Los Angeles 101 vs. New York 99

Apr 12, 2021 - New York 111 vs. Los Angeles 96

Jan 22, 2020 - Los Angeles 100 vs. New York 92

Jan 07, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. New York 87

Mar 17, 2019 - New York 124 vs. Los Angeles 123

Jan 04, 2019 - New York 119 vs. Los Angeles 112

Jan 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. New York 107

Dec 12, 2017 - New York 113 vs. Los Angeles 109

Feb 06, 2017 - Los Angeles 121 vs. New York 107

Dec 11, 2016 - New York 118 vs. Los Angeles 112

Mar 13, 2016 - New York 90 vs. Los Angeles 87

Nov 08, 2015 - New York 99 vs. Los Angeles 95

Injury Report for Los Angeles

Carmelo Anthony: Out (Hamstring)

Kendrick Nunn: Out (Knee)

Injury Report for New York