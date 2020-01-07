How to watch Lakers vs. Knicks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Lakers vs. Knicks basketball game
Who's Playing
New York @ Los Angeles
Current Records: New York 10-26; Los Angeles 29-7
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the New York Knicks at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
The Lakers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, winning 106-99. Los Angeles' PF Anthony Davis was one of the most active players for the squad as he almost dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 11 boards, and eight blocks. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Davis.
Meanwhile, New York was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 135-132 to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks were up 45-29 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.
When the two teams previously met in March of last year, the Lakers and the Knicks were neck-and-neck, but the Lakers came up empty-handed with a 124-123 loss. Maybe the Lakers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: MSG Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
New York have won six out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.
- Mar 17, 2019 - New York 124 vs. Los Angeles 123
- Jan 04, 2019 - New York 119 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Jan 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. New York 107
- Dec 12, 2017 - New York 113 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Feb 06, 2017 - Los Angeles 121 vs. New York 107
- Dec 11, 2016 - New York 118 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Mar 13, 2016 - New York 90 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Nov 08, 2015 - New York 99 vs. Los Angeles 95
