How to watch Lakers vs. Knicks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

New York @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New York 10-26; Los Angeles 29-7

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the New York Knicks at 10:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Staples Center. Los Angeles is currently enjoying a five-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Lakers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, winning 106-99. Los Angeles' PF Anthony Davis was one of the most active players for the squad as he almost dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 11 boards, and eight blocks. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Davis.

Meanwhile, New York was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 135-132 to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Knicks were up 45-29 at the end of the first quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead.

When the two teams previously met in March of last year, the Lakers and the Knicks were neck-and-neck, but the Lakers came up empty-handed with a 124-123 loss. Maybe the Lakers will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: MSG Network

MSG Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New York have won six out of their last eight games against Los Angeles.