Who's Playing
New York @ Los Angeles
Current Records: New York 39-30; Los Angeles 33-34
What to Know
This Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.3 points per contest. They will play host again and welcome the New York Knicks to Crypto.com Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET Sunday. If the game is anything like the Lakers' 129-123 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
Los Angeles bagged a 122-112 win over the Toronto Raptors this past Friday. Among those leading the charge for Los Angeles was point guard D'Angelo Russell, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, nine dimes and five boards.
Meanwhile, New York lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on the road by a decisive 106-95 margin. The losing side was boosted by point guard Immanuel Quickley, who posted a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds. Quickley hadn't helped his team much against the Sacramento Kings this past Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Lakers are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 33-34 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 39-30. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if New York bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.00
Odds
The Lakers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 1.5-point favorite.
Series History
New York have won eight out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 31, 2023 - Los Angeles 129 vs. New York 123
- Feb 05, 2022 - Los Angeles 122 vs. New York 115
- Nov 23, 2021 - New York 106 vs. Los Angeles 100
- May 11, 2021 - Los Angeles 101 vs. New York 99
- Apr 12, 2021 - New York 111 vs. Los Angeles 96
- Jan 22, 2020 - Los Angeles 100 vs. New York 92
- Jan 07, 2020 - Los Angeles 117 vs. New York 87
- Mar 17, 2019 - New York 124 vs. Los Angeles 123
- Jan 04, 2019 - New York 119 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Jan 21, 2018 - Los Angeles 127 vs. New York 107
- Dec 12, 2017 - New York 113 vs. Los Angeles 109
- Feb 06, 2017 - Los Angeles 121 vs. New York 107
- Dec 11, 2016 - New York 118 vs. Los Angeles 112
- Mar 13, 2016 - New York 90 vs. Los Angeles 87
- Nov 08, 2015 - New York 99 vs. Los Angeles 95