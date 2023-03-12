Who's Playing

New York @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New York 39-30; Los Angeles 33-34

What to Know

This Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 117.3 points per contest. They will play host again and welcome the New York Knicks to Crypto.com Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET Sunday. If the game is anything like the Lakers' 129-123 victory from their previous meeting in January, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

Los Angeles bagged a 122-112 win over the Toronto Raptors this past Friday. Among those leading the charge for Los Angeles was point guard D'Angelo Russell, who shot 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points, nine dimes and five boards.

Meanwhile, New York lost to the Los Angeles Clippers on the road by a decisive 106-95 margin. The losing side was boosted by point guard Immanuel Quickley, who posted a double-double on 26 points and ten rebounds. Quickley hadn't helped his team much against the Sacramento Kings this past Thursday, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Lakers are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Los Angeles' victory lifted them to 33-34 while New York's defeat dropped them down to 39-30. We'll see if Los Angeles can repeat their recent success or if New York bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $35.00

Odds

The Lakers are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Knicks, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 1.5-point favorite.

Series History

New York have won eight out of their last 15 games against Los Angeles.