How to watch Lakers vs. Mavericks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Dallas @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Dallas 21-10; Los Angeles 25-7

What to Know

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks will face off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Staples Center without much rest after games the previous day. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.

Los Angeles rang in the new year with a 128-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. Los Angeles SF LeBron James looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 16 dimes along with seven rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for James.

Meanwhile, Dallas' and the Golden State Warriors' matchup on Saturday was close at halftime, but Dallas turned on the heat in the second half with 69 points. The Mavericks ended the year with a bang, routing Golden State 141-121. Dallas' SG Luka Doncic was on fire, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with a triple-double on 31 points, 15 assists, and 12 boards. Doncic now has nine triple-doubles this year.

Los Angeles is now 25-7 while Dallas sits at 21-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lakers enter the game with 48.20% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. The Mavericks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the third most points per game in the league at 117.5. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California

Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California TV: ESPN

ESPN Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $220.00

Odds

The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: 222

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas have won nine out of their last 16 games against Los Angeles.