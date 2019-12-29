How to watch Lakers vs. Mavericks: NBA live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Lakers vs. Mavericks basketball game
Who's Playing
Dallas @ Los Angeles
Current Records: Dallas 21-10; Los Angeles 25-7
What to Know
The Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks will face off at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Staples Center without much rest after games the previous day. Both teams have set a high bar for this contest after stand-out offensive performances in their previous contests.
Los Angeles rang in the new year with a 128-120 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. Los Angeles SF LeBron James looked sharp as he dropped a double-double on 21 points and 16 dimes along with seven rebounds. That's three consecutive double-doubles for James.
Meanwhile, Dallas' and the Golden State Warriors' matchup on Saturday was close at halftime, but Dallas turned on the heat in the second half with 69 points. The Mavericks ended the year with a bang, routing Golden State 141-121. Dallas' SG Luka Doncic was on fire, shooting 5-for-8 from beyond the arc and finishing with a triple-double on 31 points, 15 assists, and 12 boards. Doncic now has nine triple-doubles this year.
Los Angeles is now 25-7 while Dallas sits at 21-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Lakers enter the game with 48.20% field goal percentage, good for second best in the league. The Mavericks have displayed some offensive firepower of their own as they come into the game boasting the third most points per game in the league at 117.5. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the game.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 9:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Staples Center -- Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $220.00
Odds
The Lakers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Mavericks, according to the latest NBA odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lakers as a 3-point favorite.
Over/Under: 222
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won nine out of their last 16 games against Los Angeles.
- Dec 01, 2019 - Dallas 114 vs. Los Angeles 100
- Nov 01, 2019 - Los Angeles 119 vs. Dallas 110
- Jan 07, 2019 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Dallas 97
- Nov 30, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Dallas 103
- Oct 31, 2018 - Los Angeles 114 vs. Dallas 113
- Mar 28, 2018 - Los Angeles 103 vs. Dallas 93
- Feb 23, 2018 - Los Angeles 124 vs. Dallas 102
- Feb 10, 2018 - Dallas 130 vs. Los Angeles 123
- Jan 13, 2018 - Los Angeles 107 vs. Dallas 101
- Mar 07, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. Los Angeles 111
- Jan 22, 2017 - Dallas 122 vs. Los Angeles 73
- Dec 29, 2016 - Dallas 101 vs. Los Angeles 89
- Nov 08, 2016 - Dallas 109 vs. Los Angeles 97
- Jan 26, 2016 - Dallas 92 vs. Los Angeles 90
- Nov 13, 2015 - Dallas 90 vs. Los Angeles 82
- Nov 01, 2015 - Dallas 103 vs. Los Angeles 93
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
NBA DFS picks, Dec. 29 lineups, advice
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup advice
-
Luka dominating NBA in Curry's style
Doncic and Curry have very different games, but their on-court demeanor and connection with...
-
Holiday brothers make NBA history
The Antetokounmpo brothers came close to accomplishing the feat earlier this month
-
LeBron: No beef between him and Kuzma
Kuzma's trainer posted some critical comments about LeBron after the Lakers' loss on Christmas
-
Silva surprised by visiting mom
Silva had only seen his mother once in the past seven years
-
Sneaker King Power Rankings Vol. 8
It's time to find out who's bringing the most shoe heat in Vol. 8 of our Sneaker King Power...
-
Ingram leads Pelicans past Nuggets
The final game of the Christmas Day slate provided another upset
-
Clippers top Lakers on Christmas: Takeaways
LeBron, A.D. and the Lakers fell to the Clippers on Christmas night thanks to Kawhi's standout...